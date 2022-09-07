Corum Advises PeopleInsight in Acquisition by HireRoad

SEATTLE, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum announces today that their client, Ottawa, Canada-based PeopleInsight, a provider of workforce analytics software, has been acquired by USA-based talent management and insight software provider HireRoad. PeopleInsight’s solution enables HireRoad to provide advanced data analytics features to their core talent management platform while allowing customers to pull in data from other third-party systems.

“This acquisition highlights the growing trend in talent management whereby real-time multi-source actionable analytics is a necessary tool for HR platforms to help businesses effectively manage their workforces,” said David Levine, M&A advisor who led the transaction for Corum.

“Working with Corum has allowed us to grow and run our business while investigating options and finding the best partner for our next stage of growth. The preparation, process and confidence we gained from working with the professionals at Corum was invaluable," noted John Penson of PeopleInsight. “We look forward to serving our existing customers’ workforce analytics needs while expanding access to our platform globally.”

Corum is the world’s leading educator on tech trends, valuations, growth strategies and Tech M&A. Corum will host a half-day online workshop, Selling Up Selling Out, on September 13, 1:00 PM-5:00 PM CDT. Tech CEOs and founders will learn to prepare, position, research, value, negotiate and execute due diligence for maximum price and optimal structure in an M&A transaction. To register or see a complete list of events, visit www.corumgroup.com/events .

About Corum Group

Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over $10B in software M&A transactions over the last 37 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com .

About PeopleInsight

PeopleInsight is a multi-source people analytics platform built to unify a company's disparate sources of HR, talent, people and productivity data. Founded in 2012, PeopleInsight accelerates data-driven HR at a fraction of the cost, time and risk of an in-house build. Visit www.peopleinsight.com to learn more.

About HireRoad

HireRoad is a leading provider of cloud-based talent management software that changes the definition of "being hired" to include everything on the journey from job posting to job success. The company's innovative software, developed by veteran industry experts, provides you the ability to attract, hire, onboard, and train the right people so they thrive in your organization. To learn more about HireRoad, visit www.HireRoad.com .

About Strattam Capital

Strattam Capital invests in founder-led independent B2B software and technology companies across North America. We believe in aligning with founders and CEOs before signing, via their Five-Point Plan process to allow execution with purpose, excitement, and efficiency. Headquartered in Austin, TX, we connect companies with the people, process, and scale needed to reach their potential. For more information, please visit www.strattam.com .

