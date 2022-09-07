Great Place to Work Names Hawkins, Inc. One of the Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production in 2022

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company, has been named by Great Place to Work as one of the Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production in 2022.

“Receiving the Fortune Best Workplaces for Manufacturing and Production recognition is once again a testament to our employees’ resilience, dedication, and teamwork, especially during the recent supply chain challenges and disruptions,” said Patrick Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Our team’s talents, technical expertise and focus on our customers’ satisfaction has made our long-standing success possible.”

With 49 facilities in 24 states, Hawkins’ commitment to fostering a positive and empowering company culture and to retaining its valued employees has supported its growth both organically and through accretive acquisitions. Hawkins has an average employee tenure of nearly eight years and a median employee compensation of over $80,000. It offers a robust benefit package and has a well-established safety program, striving to ensure employees have a thorough understanding of health and safety measures throughout its business.

The Company’s 800-plus employees develop trusted and lasting relationships with demanding customers such as water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations who depend on Hawkins for innovation, customized solutions, quality and safety.

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

About the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 57,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the manufacturing and production industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone.

About Hawkins, Inc.



Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 49 facilities in 24 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $775 million of revenue in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 800 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Attachment