TomTom’s GO Navigation app introduces truck navigation

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the mapmaker and geolocation specialist, has introduced GO Navigation’s truck plan – an offer designed to meet the needs of professional truck drivers. In addition to GO Navigation’s premium navigation capabilities, this enables drivers to plan routes that account for their vehicle’s dimensions, fuel requirements, desired maximum speeds and cargo (such as dangerous goods).



Drivers will also be able to plan multiple drop-offs and gain access to an overview of upcoming points of interest (POIs) – such as fuel stations suitable for their vehicle and truck stops. These truck- specific additions work in conjunction with the app’s existing navigation features, including intuitive lane guidance, live traffic and the Route Bar – a convenient snapshot of the route, stops, relevant alerts and restrictions ahead.

“Truck navigation on mobile is a game changer. The new plan is a result of TomTom’s long-standing relationship with professional drivers. After years of experience with truck-specific sat navs, we understand this industry’s biggest pain-points, so we were able to develop a solution that fills the gap left by the generic navigation offerings found in other apps,” says Pim Spaanderman, Managing Director, TomTom Consumer.

Punctuality is critical in the trucking industry, which makes accurate ETAs incredibly useful. TomTom’s ETAs aren’t only among the most accurate in the world – they adjust according to real-time traffic data, giving drivers a realistic snapshot of their schedule. The TomTom GO Navigation’s truck plan user interface (UI) is designed to minimize distractions and keep attention on the road – something that’s especially important for anyone operating heavy vehicles over long, fatiguing distances. And with Android Auto™ compatibility, drivers also have the option to sync their route with their in-dash screen.

By accounting for factors like vehicle size and cargo type, this plan helps professional drivers stay up to speed with ever-changing road regulations – such as avoiding prohibited routes and complying with UN Class restrictions. And with further updates in the pipeline, it will soon account for measures like low emission zones.

“As a third-generation truck driver, I can say with some confidence that this addition couldn’t come sooner. Having TomTom’s large-vehicle navigation features right there on an app is a big win for the trucking community,” says Luke Cuss, one of TomTom’s trucking ambassadors.

“The job gets challenging at times, sure, and changing traffic conditions and regulations can be hard to keep up with – but this plan will help us stay on top of all that, meaning we can focus on the road ahead, enjoy the ride and stay on schedule.”



GO Navigation’s truck plan is available now for Android users on the Google Play Store. To mark the launch, TomTom is offering 50% off to those who subscribe for the plan over the next two weeks.



Additional Information:

Compatible with both Truck & Car

Truck & Car versions can be toggled within the app



Availability: Worldwide (Excluding Russia & Belarus)

Pricing:

EU pricing:

12M: €99.99 with an intro offer of @ €49,99 available for the first 2 weeks

1M: €14.99

USD pricing:

12M: $119.99 with an intro offer available for the first 2 weeks @ $59,99

1M: $19.99

GBP pricing:

12M: 99,99 GBP with an intro offer available for the first 2 weeks @ 49,99 GBP

1M: 14.99 GBP

Android and Google Play are a trademark of Google LLC.

About TomTom:

At TomTom, we’re mapmakers, providing geolocation technology for drivers, carmakers, enterprises and developers.

Our highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and APIs enable smart mobility on a global scale, making the roads safer, the drive easier and the air cleaner.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices worldwide, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of drivers, businesses and governments every day.

www.tomtom.com

For further information:

Media Relations:

Tomtom.pr@tomtom.com

Media Enquiries for TomTom apps:

hana@prlab.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99b85de3-e58f-4432-9de4-88423f7b1f3d

The photo is also available via AP PhotoExpress.