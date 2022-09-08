GBT is Expanding its Cybersecurity R&D Efforts with the goal of Developing Threat Intelligence Technology

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), is expanding its cybersecurity research and development efforts with the goal of developing threat intelligence technology. The Company intends to invest further R&D resources to detect and track ever-evolving, global, cyber threats and to provide real time, automated incident response and remediation. Cyber incidents have become a big data challenge. A significant amount of data requires rapid analysis to make a decision and take a proper action; quickly. GBT is seeking to develop advanced security algorithms and techniques to evaluate the nature, severeness and possible impacts of threats, providing intelligent categorization and prioritization to make accurate decisions, and taking the necessary actions. The planned technology will proactively hunt for hidden threats that have bypassed security mechanisms with deep learning algorithms to investigate suspicious threats, predicting possible incidents, and prepare ahead-of-time responses. The Company plans to develop a global platform that can handle the necessary huge data capacity and have an intelligent skillset to handle complex security incidents. The Company is seeking to develop a system that will have the ability to be fully automated, within global networks and cybersecurity systems, monitoring, predicting, detecting and responding to threats targeting individuals and businesses, 24/7. The goal of GBT’s planned automated security system will be to significantly strengthen defenses and resilience against cyber criminals.

"Cybersecurity incidents are constantly on the rise and we are preparing an intelligent solution with the goal of addressing malicious attacks against individuals, businesses and governmental institutions. With today’s vast amount of information, cyber threats are becoming a big data case. Networks, sensitive apparatus, industrial systems and personal devices are operating with huge data and bandwidths which makes it harder to detect, identify and differentiate between noise or real threats. An intelligent system is required to be able to handle the analysis of big data, identify and predict weak spots or possible threats to make smart decision and act. Once a real threat is detected, a proper incident response is required. An intelligent system requires advanced skillsets and knowledge to handle a minor or colossal scale attack and a plan for eliminating the threat and recovering data. We plan to develop a system with extensive practices, cognitive capabilities and advanced, persistent threat prediction algorithms to detect, track and handle multiple types of security threat, contain such threat and provide a remediation response. We plan to leverage cybersecurity technology enabling proactive, learning from experienced automation with the goal of assisting individuals, businesses and government institutions to detect and respond to active threats, making our cyberworld a safer place,” stated Danny Rittman, GBT’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

