Infrared Detector Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 763.67 Million by 2027, Globally, at 9.6% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Infrared Detector Market” By Type (Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT), Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs), Pyroelectric, Thermopile, Micro bolometer, and Others), By Wavelength (Short-wave infrared, Medium-wave infrared, and Long-wavelength infrared), By Application (Temperature measurement, Industrial, Military and Defense, Automotive, Smart Home, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Infrared Detector Market size was valued at USD 386.06 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 763.67 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=4783

Browse in-depth TOC on “Infrared Detector Market”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Infrared Detector Market Overview

The Infrared Detector Market is driving owing to the increasing adoption of IR detectors within the manufacturing and other industrial divisions. These industries observe a huge presence of harmful radiation. Moreover, the rising adoption of IR detectors in consumer electronics, medicine, communications, science, and many more applications are boosting worldwide demand.

Moreover, the high demand for security in commercial environments such as airports, offices, hotels, and hospitals is expected to boost the Infrared Detector Market growth. Furthermore, factors such as the lower price of IR detectors, and the use of night vision ability in military applications have positively anticipated propelling the development of the global Infrared Detector Market.

There are certain obstacles and restraints faced that will hinder the overall market growth. The factors such as government regulations and the high cost of technologies such as mercury cadmium telluride (MCT) and Indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) limit market growth. Also, stringent import and export regulations are estimated to sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Texas Instruments Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Omron Corporation, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., FLIR Systems Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Raytheon Company, Sofradir, and Nippon Avionics., and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Infrared Detector Market On the basis of Type, Wavelength, Application, and Geography.

Infrared Detector Market, By Type Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT) Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) Pyroelectric Thermopile Microbolometer Others

Infrared Detector Market, By Wavelength Short-wave infrared Medium-wave infrared Long-wavelength infrared

Infrared Detector Market, By Application Temperature measurement Industrial Military and defense Automotive Smart home Others

Infrared Detector Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Lenses Market By Type (Fixed Lens and Zoom Lens), By Application (Border & Port Surveillance, Military Laser Spotting, Night Vision Systems), By Geography, And Forecast

Near Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS) Analyzers Market By Product Type (Hand Held, Bench Top), By Technology (Dispersive Infrared Spectroscopy, Fourier Transform Infrared (FT-IR) Spectroscopy), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Chemical), By Geography, And Forecast

Enhanced Vision System Market By Technology Type (Infrared, Synthetic Vision), By Component (Sensors, Processing Unit), By Geography, And Forecast

Infrared Led Market By Type (700nm-850nm, 850-950nm, 950nm-1020nm), By Application (Imaging, Lighting, Remote Sensing) By Geography, And Forecast

5 Best IR Detector Manufacturers sensing moving objects from close range

Visualize Infrared Detector Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance and use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.