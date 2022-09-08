Blink Charging and UBS Asset Management Sign Agreement for Deployment of EV Charging Stations and Services

Miami Fla., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink”) a leading owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services and UBS Asset Management’s Real Estate & Private Markets business today announced a mutual service agreement for the deployment of Blink charging stations and related services to UBS-owned properties throughout the United States.



This agreement allows UBS to select from Blink’s flexible business models to support the unique needs of each facility. As stations are deployed, UBS tenants will have access to the latest EV charging technology that provides speed, ease of use, and an affordable energy source for powering the automobiles of the future.

“We are pleased to provide UBS with access to the broad range of Blink products, services and innovative solutions,” said Michael D. Farkas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blink. “The Blink network of EV chargers will provide industry-leading charging solutions for tenants at multifamily locations as they continue to build a greener future while enhancing their business operations.”

“We continue to work towards lowering our emissions at our properties and delivering value to tenants and investors through the implementation of EV charging stations,“ said Vasilios Diakogeorgiou, Head of Strategic Initiatives, UBS Asset Management. “We look forward to working with Blink to provide our multifamily tenants with EV chargers.”

Blink offers a full range of EV stations deployment configurations, including single and multiple cord pedestals, individual and paired wall-mount chargers, DC fast chargers, and even single-family residential charging stations. In addition, Blink offers its proprietary Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates Blink EV chargers and their charging data. The Blink Network provides hosts remote monitoring and management, payment processing, and provides EV drivers with vital EV charger information.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed over 51,000 charging ports across 25 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

About UBS Asset Management

Asset Management is a large-scale asset manager with a presence in 23 markets. It offers investment capabilities and investment styles across all major traditional and alternative asset classes to institutions, wholesale intermediaries and wealth management clients around the world. It is a leading fund house in Europe, the largest mutual fund manager in Switzerland, the second largest fund of hedge funds manager and one of the largest real assets investment managers in the world.

www.ubs.com/realestate

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

