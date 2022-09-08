Enovis to Showcase New 510(k) Cleared Foot & Ankle Products at the AOFAS Annual Meeting

Wilmington, DE, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology company, announced it will showcase its foot & ankle continuum of care portfolio at the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society® (AOFAS) annual meeting in Quebec City, Canada from September 14-17, 2022.



Enovis will feature several new products during an Industry Sponsored Workshop, Continuing Disruption: Latest Technologies in Foot & Ankle, highlighting recent FDA 510(k) cleared products, DynaClip Delta™ and DynaClip Quattro™. Attendees will be among the first to experience these products, along with DynaNail Helix™, during this hands-on workshop.

In addition to expansions of the company’s Active Adaptive product line, Enovis will also share the Future of STAR® Ankle during a second industry-sponsored workshop: First Glance at the Future of STAR.

“From introducing new applications to DynaNail and DynaClip, and expanding our Arsenal plating portfolio to the ankle, we continue to develop differentiating technologies that enable us to improve outcomes while living our purpose of creating better together,” said Gary Justak, President and General Manager of Enovis’ Foot & Ankle Division. “As committed, we will be extremely aggressive in our efforts to bring innovative technologies to market - including the future of our total ankle platform - and we are just getting started!”

Enovis will highlight products from its foot and ankle continuum of care including:

AOFAS Attendees have several opportunities throughout the week to experience these product offerings firsthand. Join one of the industry workshops and visit Booth 701 in the exhibit hall. Registration links and more information can be found here: www.djoglobal.com/aofas.

MK-10279

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services, and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.







