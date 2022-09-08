Global Leading University in Singapore Builds New Digital Brand Presence, Uniting Over 150 Subsites Under One Domain with Progress

NTU Singapore revamps its digital brand presence by migrating to Progress Sitefinity in its biggest website transformation to date

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced that Nanyang Technological University Singapore (NTU Singapore) used the Progress® Sitefinity® DX platform to transform its digital presence and web experience. The university centralized the management of its over 150 subsites under one domain umbrella, achieving a consistent brand presence and user experience while speeding up time to market and team productivity.

Ranked among the world’s top universities, NTU Singapore has 33,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students in engineering, business, science, humanities, arts, social sciences, education, and medicine. The university was facing a sprawling web estate and was looking for a new solution to manage its plethora of content and administrative tasks, as well as maintain consistency in branding and visual layouts. Additionally, users had to navigate its multiple subdirectories and subdomains. The university needed a new, intuitive and easy-to-use digital experience platform to drive an enterprise-wide digital transformation.

“We chose Sitefinity DX because it is a powerful enterprise solution and could meet the needs of the varied business units in our organization – education, corporate, research, industry partners and alumni,” said Alvin Ong, Chief Information Officer, NTU Singapore.

“The project, which was in partnership with EY, is the biggest website transformation initiative NTU has undertaken, involving more than 100 departments and 400 users. We were able to build a unified digital presence with a strong focus on our audience needs and streamline the processes behind it, empowering our teams to carry out their tasks efficiently. About 82% of our users rated the website transformation as an improvement over the old site.”

Centralizing the management of its 150 subsites with the multisite management capabilities of Sitefinity DX, NTU created a unified, powerful and easy to manage digital space, serving as the university’s front office to the world. A significant reduction of duplicated web content led to a 11% decrease of the website’s average bounce rate and an 18.5% increase in organic searches. As a result, it is now easier to search and access content across devices and geographical locations.

Leveraging the customization features of Sitefinity DX, non-technical users were empowered to upload content and create design pages with little effort, significantly boosting work productivity. NTU was also able to streamline website workflow and approval processes to accommodate over 100 departments, enabling quality control across numerous business groups.

“To build strong digital brand presence and digital experiences, organizations need a proven and reliable technology that will help them manage complexity and be prepared for what’s to come tomorrow,” said John Ainsworth, EVP, Enterprise Application Experience, Progress. “NTU is a great example about how using Sitefinity DX, companies can easily solve multi-complex business and large-scale technology challenges, achieving positive impact across the board. Technology can more than ever be a game changer for those who know how to make the most of it.”

NTU was named a winner of the 2022 Progress Sitefinity Website of the Year Awards. This yearly event recognizes websites powered by Progress Sitefinity DX platform for creativity, design, user experience, functionality and overall website presentation.

