H&R Block Recognizes Those Delivering Excellent Client Care

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year more than 60,000 H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) tax pros, tax office associates, and franchisees deliver expertise and care to millions of clients. Last week, 25 were recognized with the Henry Bloch Excellence in Client Service Award for going above and beyond to help their clients with their most important financial transaction of the year.



H&R Block co-founder, Henry Bloch, was passionate about serving clients and communities, and those are also key elements of the company's Purpose: "To provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere." The Henry Bloch Excellence in Client Service (HBCS) Awards have been an annual company tradition for 18 years. The awards identify distinct individuals who reflect the company's Block Behaviors: Customer-Centric, Curious, Problem Solvers, Straightforward, Bold, Better Together and Resilient. These award-winners don't just resemble H&R Block's Purpose and Behaviors; they have gone above and beyond to make client experiences personal and meaningful.

"It's an honor to present these awards to people who went the extra mile to impact the lives of the people and communities they're serving," said Bob Moretti, Senior Vice President of Retail Operations at H&R Block. "From comforting clients during major losses, to donating belongings, to even driving a client to the hospital for emergency care, these client-facing teammates deserve the recognition they're receiving. We are eager to hear more stories like these from our offices everywhere."

Meet this year's winners:

Anna Bennett, Team Leader - Rock Springs, Wyoming

Rhonda Brashear, Tax Professional - Canton, Illinois

Nancy G. Carlin, Tax Professional - Cypress, California

Chrysia Carson, Tax Advisor - West Bloomfield, Michigan

Erica N. Carter, Multi-Unit Team Leader/Pre-Season Manager - Flowood, Mississippi

Margaret Chen, Tax Professional - Stamford, Connecticut

Joseph Famiglietta, Tax Professional - Pompano Beach, Florida

Crystal M. Greer, Multi-Unit Team Leader - Chester, Virginia

Eleanor Guyon, Tax Professional - Providence, Rhode Island

Alicia Hoop, Franchise Manager - West Union, Ohio

Michelle Latch, Tax Professional - Shreveport, Louisiana

Roxanna Lewis, Franchise Tax Professional - Hertford, North Carolina

Margaret Marrone, Tax Professional - Staten Island, New York

Nicole Morvan, Tax Professional - Shreveport, Louisiana

Ronda Pomeroy, Tax Advisor - Amarillo, Texas

Dianna Quille, Tax Professional - Sherman Oaks, California

Louisa Reddic, Franchise Tax Professional - Timpson, Texas

Celina M. Riley, Multi-Unit Team Leader - Kalispell, Montana

Ana M. Saget, Tax Professional - San Gabriel, California

Marcella Sanfilippo, Tax Advisor - West Palm Beach, Florida

Maggi Schiller, Tax Advisor - Saint Paul, Minnesota

Beverly Smith, Tax Professional - Pensacola, Florida

Amanda Staten, Acquisition Team Leader - Philadelphia, Mississippi

J. Brian Taylor, Franchisee Associate - Gallatin, Tennessee

Annette Wagner, Multi-Unit Team Leader - Cherry Hill, New Jersey





