Concentrix Earns Another Leader Recognition in Highly Competitive Customer Experience Management Market

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technologies, continues to earn its position as a Leader in the highly competitive Customer Experience Management (CXM) market.



For the seventh year in a row, Everest Group, a global research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services, and sourcing has positioned Concentrix as a Leader – its highest designation – in CXM. The company’s latest designation is included in Everest Group’s newly released report, “Customer Experience Management in the Americas – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022” as well as in the PEAK Matrix Assessments covering the Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.

These reports detail the role that CXM service providers play in delivering exceptional experiences that modern customers expect, and enterprises need to attract and retain customers.

“Being positioned as a CXM Leader for the seventh consecutive year demonstrates our fanatical focus on delivering epic customer experiences for the world’s best brands. Our talented team worldwide continues to deliver the right mix of strategy, talent and technology that earns recognition from the industry as well as our clients,” said Cormac Twomey, Executive Vice President, Global Operations and Delivery, Concentrix Corporation. “We remain committed to reimagining everything CX, and today we celebrate another exciting milestone in our journey.”

“Concentrix is a Leader on Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) in the Americas – PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 supported by a balance of people and technology. It has been making internal investments and acquisitions for offering cloud-based solutions in areas such as advanced analytics, automation/RPA, omnichannel platforms, and Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVA)," said David Rickard, Vice President, Everest Group. "With an intent of driving co-innovation and adapting outcome-based pricing models, Concentrix has positioned itself to succeed in a market with diverse client requirements.”

Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven comparative assessment of service and technology providers using a comprehensive picture of each provider’s market success based on vision and strategy; portfolio mix; scope of services; market adoption and importantly, buyer feedback.

To download the Americas report, please visit Customer Experience Management in the Americas – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC), is a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, improving business performance for some of the world’s best brands including over 100 Fortune Global 500 clients and over 125 new economy clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients by reimagining everything CX through Strategy + Talent + Technology. Concentrix provides services to clients in our key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Visit www.concentrix.com to learn more.

