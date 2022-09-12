Industry leaders to speak at Wood Mackenzie’s Energy & Natural Resources Summit: EMEA 2022

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With new geopolitical orders affecting the outlook for oil, gas, coal, power and metals markets, there will be significant implications for the European energy transition as countries attempt to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

Join Wood Mackenzie’s expert analysts, as well as leaders from across the industry, to hear how governments, companies, and investors can successfully navigate the challenges ahead at the Energy & Natural Resources Summit: EMEA 2022 in London on September 27.

As well as exclusive presentations from Wood Mackenzie experts and a top-tier speaker line-up, including representatives from QatarEnergy, SSE, Anglo American, Bank of America and Capricorn Energy PLC, the hybrid in-person and virtual conference provides the opportunity to connect with top renewable developers and utilities, transmission operators, energy regulatory bodies, investment entities, policy-makers, entrepreneurs, and professionals in metals and mining, gas and LNG, upstream and downstream oil.

Key themes on the agenda include:



• The New Outlook for Commodities

• Energy Trilemma – Rebalancing Priorities

• Energy Capital Allocation – Can Everyone Win?

• Big Growth Opportunities

• Keeping the Lights on and Building a Low Carbon Future

• Beyond the Upcycle: Winning Over Investors

The Energy & Natural Resources Summit will hear from leading experts from across the industry. Joining Simon Flowers, Wood Mackenzie Chairman, Chief Analyst and author of The Edge, will be H.E. Mr Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President & CEO of QatarEnergy, who is a pivotal figure in the global energy market.

“QatarEnergy is developing substantial low cost, low carbon intensive LNG capacity in Qatar and the US which will cement Qatar’s global LNG leadership,” said Flowers. “The company has also been one of the industry’s most successful international explorers in recent years with a series of giant discoveries.”

More leading experts include:

• Alistair Phillips-Davies, Chief Executive, SSE

• Maria Garijo, MD, EMEA Natural Resources & Energy Transition, Investment Banking, Bank of America

• Peter Schmitz - Head of Macro and Commodity Research, Anglo American

• Valentina Kretzschmar, Energy Transition Director, Capricorn Energy PLC

• Amy Bowe, Vice President ESG, Africa Oil Corporation

• Tom Nelson, Co-Head of Thematic Equity, Ninety One



To reserve your place at Wood Mackenzie’s Energy & Natural Resources Summit: EMEA 2022 or for further information, please click on this link.

