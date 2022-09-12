Enthusiast Gaming Announces Media Sponsorship Deal with Hulu + Live TV

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), an integrated gaming entertainment company, today announced it has signed a media sponsorship deal with Hulu + Live TV, the premium streaming destination, as the first official media sponsor of NFL Tuesday Night Gaming (“NFL TNG”).



Announced recently, NFL TNG is a first-of-its-kind gaming collaboration, bringing together NFL players and Legends and top gaming content creators. NFL TNG will debut on September 13 at 6:30 PM ET and stream live on YouTube on Tuesdays during the 2022 NFL Season. Hulu + Live TV will be featured on the stream and throughout the NFL TNG Season to help drive awareness and market share for Hulu’s streaming service amongst the Gen Z and Millennial audiences, demographics with entertainment needs which this program is specifically designed to meet.

“We are thrilled to announce Hulu + Live TV, one of the largest paid TV streaming services, as the first sponsor of NFL Tuesday Night Gaming,” commented Bill Karamouzis, President of Enthusiast Gaming. “This sponsorship highlights the unique nature of NFL TNG and the value of our integrated offering that connects brand partners with GenZ and Millennial gaming audiences.”

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

About Hulu + Live TV

Make the switch from cable. Get 75+ top channels on Hulu + Live TV with your favorite live sports, news, and events - plus the entire Hulu streaming library. With Unlimited DVR, store Live TV recordings for up to nine months and fast-forward through your DVR content.

