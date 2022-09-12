Lithium Ionic Completes Acquisition of the Galvani Lithium Licenses in Brazil

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQB: LTHCF) (“Lithium Ionic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its June 14, 2022 press release, the Company has completed the acquisition of two strategic lithium mining licenses (the “Licenses” or the “Properties”) in Minas Gerais, Brazil (the “Transaction”).



The two large Licences are located approximately 2 km to the west of the large Xuxa lithium deposit of Sigma Lithium and approximately 3 km to the northwest of the CBL lithium mining operation.

Previously Released Highlights from Lithium Ionic Drilling at Galvani Licenses:

Drill intercept of 1.94% Li2O over 19.78m, incl. 2.33% Li2O over 7.35m





Drill intercept of 1.27% Li2O over 10.77m, incl. 1.72% Li2O over 2m and 1.70% Li2O over 3.53m





Drill intercept of 1.57% Li2O over 24.93m, incl. 2.10% Li2O over 7.45m





Drill intercept of 1.17% Li2O over 42.05m, incl. 1.95% Li2O over 11.72m



Blake Hylands, Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Ionic, commented, “The Galvani Property, specifically the Outro Lado showing, have shown the kinds of grades and widths we feel could potentially lead Lithium Ionic to a significant resource. The Galvani Property is an excellent addition to our land holdings in this prolific lithium belt.”

Pursuant to the terms of the asset purchase agreement dated June 13, 2022, as amended, between the Company, MGLIT Empreendimentos Ltda., the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, and Galvani Nordeste Mineracao Ltda. (“Galvani”) the Company has paid an aggregate cash amount of USD$3,310,000 to Galvani to close the Transaction.

If during the 18 months follow the closing of the Transaction, the Company, through an independent qualified person defines an inferred mineral resource estimate of a minimum of 5Mt with a Li2O content above 1.3%, the Company shall, at Galvani’s discretion, (i) issue such number of Lithium Ionic shares equal to USD$2 million calculated using the 7 day VWAP of the Lithium Ionic shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ending on the effective date of the technical report evidencing such mineral resource estimate, subject to a minimum price per Lithium Ionic share of $0.904 and a maximum total issuance of 2,844,912 Lithium Ionic shares, or (ii) pay USD$2 million in cash to Galvani on the effective date of the technical report evidencing such mineral resource estimate.

The Transaction is arm’s length and the Company has not paid any finder fees in connection therewith. The TSX Venture has approved the closing of the Transaction.

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a publicly-traded company which owns a 100% ownership interest in the Itinga lithium project in Brazil (the “Itinga Project” or the “Project”).

The Itinga Project is located in Minas Gerais State (MG), Brazil. The Project comprises five mineral licenses covering more than 1,300 hectares in the prolific Aracuai lithium province. A portion of the Project occurs immediately south of the CBL lithium mine and plant, Brazil’s only lithium producer, and immediately north of the large Barreiro and Xuxa lithium deposits of Sigma Lithium Corp.

The Project area has excellent infrastructure, including access to hydroelectrical grid power, water, a commercial port, highways and communities. Lithium mineralization (spodumene, lepidolite, petalite) occurs within a halo of pegmatite dikes and apophyses that occur within the rocks surrounding Neoproterozoic granitic intrusions. Mineralization within the mineralized province and the distribution of the mineralized pegmatites is controlled by a complex and crosscutting system of northeast and northwest oriented faults that were exploited by the dikes. Mineralized structures have been identified in two areas within the Project and the remainder of the Project area remains to be explored.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been prepared by Carlos Costa, Vice President Exploration of Lithium Ionic and Blake Hylands, CEO and director of Lithium Ionic, and both are “qualified persons” as defined in NI 43-101.

