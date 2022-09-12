FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), September 12, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees







(€)



05/09/2022 EXM 10,150 191.1418 1,940,089.27 06/09/2022 EXM 10,125 191.3589 1,937,508.86 07/09/2022 EXM 8,730 192.9762 1,684,682.23 08/09/2022 EXM 8,500 193.2081 1,642,268.85 09/09/2022 EXM 6,230 196.5347 1,224,411.18



Total







- 43,735 192.7280 8,428,960.39

Since the announcement of such First Tranche till September 9, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 48,943,320.74 for No. 252,862 common shares purchased on the EXM.

As of September 9, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,317,972 common shares equal to 4.40% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

