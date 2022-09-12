12 September 2022

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

LSE Code: 3NGS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE NATURAL GAS 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES

ISIN: IE00B76BRD76

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities”) from USD 0.002 to USD 0.0002, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 27 July 2022, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on Monday 12 September 2022.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 12 September 2022.