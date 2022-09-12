English French

Clermont-Ferrand, September 12, 2022

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Capital reduction: cancellation of 4,326,536 treasury shares

Pursuant to the decision of the Managing Chairman on September 5, 2022 and the fifth and the twenty-eighth resolutions of the May 13, 2022 Shareholders Meeting and the fifth resolution of the May 21, 2021 Shareholders Meeting, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has decided to cancel 4,326,536 treasury shares, representing 0.61% of the total shares outstanding. The effective date of the resulting capital reduction is September 12, 2022 as indicated in the Euronext notice dated September 8, 2022.

Following the capital reduction, the Company’s issued share capital will consist of 709,795,312 shares.

