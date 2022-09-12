Phillips Edison & Company to Present at BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference

CINCINNATI, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers today announced that it will participate in a roundtable presentation at the BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time.



Roundtable Presentation at BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Time: 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time

Speakers: Jeff Edison, Chief Executive Officer; Devin Murphy, President; John Caulfield, Chief Financial Officer

Webcast: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/realestate2022/idImIKR2.cfm

A webcast replay will be posted to the Company’s website at https://investors.phillipsedison.com.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Ahold Delhaize, and Albertsons. As of June 30, 2022, PECO manages 289 shopping centers, including 269 wholly-owned centers comprising 30.9 million square feet across 31 states, and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

Investors:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com

Kimberly Green, Vice President of Investor Relations

(513) 692-3399

kgreen@phillipsedison.com

Stephanie Hout, Director of Investor Relations

(513) 746-2594

shout@phillipsedison.com

