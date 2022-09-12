MEDIA ALERT: Rigetti Computing to Host & Webcast Inaugural Investor Day on Friday, Sept. 16

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Rigetti Computing, Inc. ("Rigetti" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RGTI), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, will be hosting its inaugural Investor Day.

During the event, members of Rigetti’s leadership team will share presentations and hold question-and-answer sessions on Rigetti’s technology roadmap progress, long-term strategic planning, key business initiatives, and more.

Rigetti will also be sharing its plans for its quantum computing hardware and software, its vision for quantum in the cloud and its unique full-stack approach and go-to-market strategy.

WHEN: Friday, September 16, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PT.

WHERE: Rigetti’s Investor Day will be a hybrid event, with in-person attendance reserved for members of the capital markets community. A virtual webcast is available for individual investors, the media, and other interested parties who wish to join. Virtual participants will be able to register and join the webcast and access the corresponding presentation materials here .

WHO: Speakers will include:

Chad Rigetti, CEO & Co-founder

Greg Peters, CRO

Brian Sereda, CFO

Mike Harburn, CTO

Others who can be found here .



CONTACT: Brad Williams, Rigetti Computing, Inc., press@rigetti.com