MEDIA ALERT: Rigetti Computing to Host & Webcast Inaugural Investor Day on Friday, Sept. 16

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHAT: Rigetti Computing, Inc. ("Rigetti" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RGTI), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, will be hosting its inaugural Investor Day.
During the event, members of Rigetti’s leadership team will share presentations and hold question-and-answer sessions on Rigetti’s technology roadmap progress, long-term strategic planning, key business initiatives, and more.
Rigetti will also be sharing its plans for its quantum computing hardware and software, its vision for quantum in the cloud and its unique full-stack approach and go-to-market strategy.
WHEN: Friday, September 16, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PT.
WHERE: Rigetti’s Investor Day will be a hybrid event, with in-person attendance reserved for members of the capital markets community. A virtual webcast is available for individual investors, the media, and other interested parties who wish to join. Virtual participants will be able to register and join the webcast and access the corresponding presentation materials here.
WHO: Speakers will include:
- Chad Rigetti, CEO & Co-founder
- Greg Peters, CRO
- Brian Sereda, CFO
- Mike Harburn, CTO
- Others who can be found here.
CONTACT: Brad Williams, Rigetti Computing, Inc., press@rigetti.com
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Rigetti’s holdings include a portfolio of more than 150 patents and pending applications. Rigetti was founded in 2013 by Chad Rigetti and today employs more than 180 people with offices in the United States, U.K. and Australia. Learn more at www.rigetti.com.