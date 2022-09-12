Expanded Partnership Between Arteris and Arm to Accelerate Automotive Electronics

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that it is expanding its partnership with Arm to help speed up automotive electronics innovation. This collaboration leverages leading-edge Arm® processors with Arteris system IP to enable autonomous driving, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), cockpit and infotainment, vision, radar and lidar, body and chassis control, and other automotive subsystems. The partnership delivers solutions that could hasten the path for customers to realize SoCs with high performance and power efficiency for complex and demanding safety-critical tasks with differing workloads while reducing project schedules and costs.



“The automotive industry is at a critical inflection point with demand for autonomy, more capable ADAS, richer driver experiences and electrification driving the need for more capable SoCs and microcontroller units (MCUs),” said Ian Smythe, vice president product marketing at Arm. “Our expanded collaboration with Arteris gives our mutual customers access to a greater choice of market-leading, safe, integrated and optimized automotive solutions, enabling faster time to market.”

Designers creating automotive electronics use Arm’s broad portfolio for core compute leveraging the Arm AE roadmap including Cortex®-A processors, Cortex-R, Cortex-M, and Mali™. Developers also depend on Arteris system IP consisting of FlexNoC® and Ncore® interconnect IP and Magillem® IP deployment software to assemble automotive SoCs. This extended partnership means that Arteris and Arm are now delivering customer success via seamless integration and optimized flows with the highest quality of results, enabling ISO 26262 systems with the highest automotive safety integrity levels and well-aligned roadmaps to solve current and future automotive SoC design challenges.

“Arteris continues to see very strong demand for automotive systems because of growing demands for intelligence and sensing and the resulting need for high-performance compute with advanced system-on-chip connectivity,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris, Inc. “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Arm to accelerate best-in-class solutions to support semiconductor companies, Tier 1 suppliers, automotive OEMs, and ride-sharing companies in creating the new world of transportation.”

To learn more about these solutions, visit https://www.arm.com/partners/automotive-ecosystem-catalog/arteris

About Arteris IP

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP, consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor development and integration for a wide range of electronic products. Vertical applications include automotive, mobile, consumer electronics, enterprise datacenters, 5G communications, industrial and IoT, leveraging technologies such as AI/ML and functional safety for customers such as BMW, Bosch, Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the FlexNoC® interconnect IP, Ncore® cache coherent IP, CodaCache® standalone last level cache, ISO 26262 safety, Artificial Intelligence, automated timing closure and Magillem SoC assembly automation. Customer results obtained by deploying Arteris IP include higher performance, lower power and area, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com or find us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arteris.

