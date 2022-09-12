English French

Nexans launches a share buyback program

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, September 12th, 2022 – Nexans announces the launch of a share buyback program for a maximum number of 290,000 shares, in accordance with the 13th resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 11th, 2022, to allocate free shares and performance shares to eligible employees and corporate officers.

Nexans has appointed an investment services provider for its implementation over the period from September 13th, 2022 to February 15th, 2023.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 25,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is driving the change towards a safer, more sustainable, renewable, carbon-free world, accessible to all. In 2021, Nexans generated €6.1 billion in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across five main business areas: Energy Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usages, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication







Emmanuel Guinot

Tel.: +33 (0) 6 75 02 20 73

emmanuel.guinot@nexans.com







Investor relations







Elodie Robbe-Mouillot

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87

elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com

