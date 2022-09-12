New York, USA, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rich Insights into the Glaucoma Clinical Trial Analysis Featuring 70+ Companies and Therapies | DelveInsight

The number of clinical trials in glaucoma research has increased significantly over the past few years. With future innovative drug development where the aspect of personalized medicines is considered, an increasing phase transition success rate in glaucoma clinical trials could be seen. Pharmaceutical companies have begun looking development of sustained-release (SR) implants, which can routinely self-administer the active ingredient into the patients’ eyes.

DelveInsight’s 'Glaucoma Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline glaucoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the glaucoma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Glaucoma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s glaucoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 60+ active players working to develop 70+ pipeline therapies for glaucoma treatment.

Key glaucoma companies such as Qlaris Bio, Inc., Nicox, Allysta Pharmaceutical, ONL Therapeutics, JeniVision, Inc., Ocular Therapeutix, Laboratoires Thea, Optifye Therapeutics, PolyActiva, Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V., pH Pharma, Santen Pharmaceutical, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Envisia Therapeutics, Tarsier Pharma, Ocular Therapeutix, Aerpio Therapeutics, Whitecap Biosciences, LLC, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, MediPrint Ophthalmics, Inc., Noveome Biotherapeutics, Novaliq GmbH, Western Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, GrayBug inc., Biozeus, Ocuphire Pharma, VISUS THERAPEUTICS, Eyevensys, Skye Bioscience inc, Eyebiotech limited, Stuart Therapeutics, Q BioMed Inc., TALLC Inc., Mitotech, Cloudbreak Pharmaceutical, Cellix Bio, Galimedix Therapeutics, Isarna Therapeutics, Ripple Therapeutics, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Arctic Vision, HK inno.N, Avirmax Inc., and others are evaluating new drugs for glaucoma to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising glaucoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include QLS-101, NCX 470, H-1337, CKD-351, Visomitin, D930, GAL-101, CLX-OPH-56, CBT-007, TA-A002, VT-1041, LL-BMT1, Nyxol, PDP – 716, BZ371A, MAN-01, D565, K-232, ONL1204, AGN-193408, H-1337, WB007, AKB-9778, OTX-TIC, JV-GL1, OTX-TPa, ENV515-3, ANX007, T-4032, Bimatoprost PF, BTQ 1901 / BTQ 1902, PA5108, PRO-122, PHP-201, DE-126, POLAT-001, TRS01, ST266, RTC-1119, INM-088, IN-A010, and others.

In August 2022, Alcon agreed to acquire Aerie Pharmaceuticals for about $770 million, betting its sprawling commercial presence can boost the uptake of the biotechnology company's two glaucoma drugs. The Aerie Pharma acquisition brings Alcon two commercialized glaucoma products, as well as a pipeline of programs in various stages of development for other eye diseases. Alcon has been an active dealmaker, turning to M&A as a way to bolster its eye products portfolio and pipeline. Alcon will pay $15.25 for each share of Aerie, a 37% premium to the stock's closing price.

In March 2022, Oculis S.A. and Accure Therapeutics announced a licensing agreement granting Oculis exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize ACT-01, a potentially disease-modifying therapy to protect and prevent damage to the optic nerve and retina. The agreement supports Oculis's mission to become a global ophthalmology leader bringing breakthrough innovations to the top three segments of the market: retina, dry eye and glaucoma.

In February 2022, Ocular Therapeutix presented interim Phase I data for OTX-TIC, highlighting the product candidate's ability to cause a clinically meaningful decrease in intraocular pressure (IOP) for six months or longer with a single implant in many subjects while preserving corneal health. The Company is actively enrolling its US-based Phase II prospective, multi-center, randomized, controlled clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of OTX-TIC for the treatment of patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

AM008 is a bioresorbable intracameral implant containing micronized travoprost that is injected into the anterior chamber of the eye with a target duration of drug delivery of four to six months. AM008 is in development for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. In a Phase I clinical trial, all cohorts experienced a mean reduction in IOP from a baseline of 7-11 mmHg with the onset of action as early as two days after insertion. Many subjects across the four cohorts demonstrated durability of activity of 6 months or longer with a single implant. Overall, no serious ocular adverse events were noted. AM008 is designed to directly address compliance issues by delivering travoprost over the course of several months with a single implant.

NCX 470 is a novel, potential best-in-class, nitric oxide (NO)-donating prostaglandin analog eye drop, designed to release bimatoprost and NO into the eye to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. NCX 470 is currently in two multi-regional Phase III clinical trials. NCX 470 is covered worldwide until 2029 under a composition of matter patent with potential extension up to 5 years in the US and EU and a formulation patent until 2039 in the US, EU, Japan and China.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) reported positive top-line results from its Phase III trial (CLR_16_33) for its investigational drug, PDP-716 ophthalmic suspension, for the treatment of open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The trial met its pre-specified primary endpoint, demonstrating that PDP-716 dosed once daily is equivalent to Alphagan P 0.1 percent dosed three times a day.

The glaucoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage glaucoma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the glaucoma clinical trial landscape.

Glaucoma Overview

Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that damage the optic nerve. The optic nerve transports images from the retina, a specialized light-sensitive tissue, to the brain, allowing us to see. Eye pressure contributes to the damage of the sensitive nerve fibers of the optic nerve in glaucoma. The exact glaucoma causes are still not known. Glaucoma symptoms and signs differ depending on the type and stage of the disease.

Glaucoma treatment for glaucoma is determined by the kind and severity of each condition. Glaucoma, in general, cannot be cured, although it can be managed.





A snapshot of the Glaucoma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA NCX 470 Nicox Phase III Nitric oxide donors Ophthalmic TRS01 Tarsier Pharma Phase III Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors; Prostaglandin F2 alpha agonists Ophthalmic STN1012600 Santen Pharmaceutical Phase III Prostaglandin E EP3 receptor agonists; Prostaglandin F2 alpha agonists Ophthalmic QLS-101 Qlaris Bio, Inc. Phase II KATP channel modulators Ophthalmic VVN-539 VivaVision Biotech Phase II Nitric oxide donors; Rho-associated kinase inhibitors Ophthalmic TO-O-1001 Theratocular Biotek Co. Phase I/II Rho-associated kinase inhibitors Ophthalmic AGN-193408 AbbVie Phase I/II NA Ophthalmic JV-GL1 JeniVision Phase I/II Protein kinase inhibitors Ophthalmic Visomitin Mitotech Phase I Antioxidants; Electron transport chain complex protein modulators Ophthalmic ONL1204 ONL Therapeutics Phase I Apoptosis inhibitors; CD95 antigen inhibitors; Fas ligand protein modulators Ophthalmic MAN-01 Q BioMed Preclinical TIE-2 receptor modulators Ophthalmic

Glaucoma Therapeutics Assessment

The glaucoma pipeline report proffers an integral view of glaucoma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Glaucoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Inhalation, Parenteral, Intranasal, Intravenous, Oral, Subcutaneous

Inhalation, Parenteral, Intranasal, Intravenous, Oral, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem cell, Vaccine

: Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem cell, Vaccine Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: KATP channel modulators, Nitric oxide donors, Protein kinase inhibitors, Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, Prostaglandin F2 alpha agonists, Antioxidants, Electron transport chain complex protein modulators, TIE-2 receptor modulators, Cannabinoid receptor agonists

Key Glaucoma Companies: Qlaris Bio, Inc., Nicox, Allysta Pharmaceutical, ONL Therapeutics, JeniVision, Inc., Ocular Therapeutix, Laboratoires Thea, Optifye Therapeutics, PolyActiva, Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V., pH Pharma, Santen Pharmaceutical, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Envisia Therapeutics, Tarsier Pharma, Ocular Therapeutix, Aerpio Therapeutics, Whitecap Biosciences, LLC, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, MediPrint Ophthalmics, Inc., Noveome Biotherapeutics, Novaliq GmbH, Western Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, GrayBug inc., Biozeus, Ocuphire Pharma, VISUS THERAPEUTICS, Eyevensys, Skye Bioscience inc, Eyebiotech limited, Stuart Therapeutics, Q BioMed Inc., TALLC Inc., Mitotech, Cloudbreak Pharmaceutical, Cellix Bio, Galimedix Therapeutics, Isarna Therapeutics, Ripple Therapeutics, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Arctic Vision, HK inno.N, Avirmax Inc., and others.

Key Glaucoma Pipeline Therapies: QLS-101, NCX 470, H-1337, CKD-351, Visomitin, D930, GAL-101, CLX-OPH-56, CBT-007, TA-A002, VT-1041, LL-BMT1, Nyxol, PDP – 716, BZ371A, MAN-01, D565, K-232, ONL1204, AGN-193408, H-1337, WB007, AKB-9778, OTX-TIC, JV-GL1, OTX-TPa, ENV515-3, ANX007, T-4032, Bimatoprost PF, BTQ 1901 / BTQ 1902, PA5108, PRO-122, PHP-201, DE-126, POLAT-001, TRS01, ST266, RTC-1119, INM-088, IN-A010, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Glaucoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Glaucoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Glaucoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Glaucoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Glaucoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Glaucoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 NCX 470: Nicox 8. Glaucoma Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 QLS-101: Qlaris Bio, Inc. 9. Glaucoma Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 Visomitin: Mitotech 10. Glaucoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Glaucoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Glaucoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

