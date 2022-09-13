Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: Martti Purtola

TULIKIVI CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 13 SEPTEMBER AT 1:00 PM
Tulikivi Corporation has received the following notification on 13 September 2022.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Martti Purtola
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj
LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 18714/4/7
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-08-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900583
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2406 Unit price: 0.73 EUR
(2): Volume: 700 Unit price: 0.73 EUR
(3): Volume: 1 Unit price: 0.73 EUR
(4): Volume: 1 Unit price: 0.73 EUR
(5): Volume: 300 Unit price: 0.73 EUR
(6): Volume: 6592 Unit price: 0.73 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(6): Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 0.73 EUR
Further information:
Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)207 636 555, heikki.vauhkonen@tulikivi.fi
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media