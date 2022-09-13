Join TRU Staffing Partners and the International Association of Privacy Professionals for “Privacy Is Hiring! Tips to Recruit, Tips to Move,” a LinkedIn Live Event, Sept. 28 at 11 AM ET

The demand for top-notch privacy pros has never been higher. This lively panel discussion will help guide privacy hiring managers and job seekers to find each other in a chaotic marketplace.



NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity, today announced they will be speaking in an important new panel discussion hosted by the IAPP on what is coming in the near future for the data privacy industry.

In this LinkedIn Live session, IAPP Vice President and Chief Knowledge Officer Caitlin Fennessy will discuss the state of the privacy job market alongside TRU Staffing Partners Founder and CEO Jared Coseglia, Olympus Corporation Senior Vice President and Global Chief Compliance Officer Eva Gardyan-Eisenlohr, and Aristocrat Global Privacy Counsel Cody Fredrick.

“Scaling or building your data privacy program has never been more competitive or challenging when it comes to attracting and retaining talent,” said Coseglia. “In a post-pandemic job market fueled by accelerated earning potential, vertical growth, and net-new professional challenges for privacy pros of all levels of experience, approaching staffing in traditional ways is no longer a viable strategy for success. This session and group of highly successful panelists will illuminate strategies for successful programmatic growth, including how to use contract talent to level up the entire program, how to build unity and uniformity across multiple continents in privacy talent acquisition, how to diversify staff in skill and experience, and interview tips and tricks to attract and not repel highly qualified job seekers.”

“Privacy professionals are in high demand,” said Fennessy. “In the U.S., a potential federal privacy law looms, data transfer rules are in flux and five state laws are entering into force in 2023. With so much movement in the U.S. and much more happening on a global scale, the call for privacy pros is at an all-time high. But are there enough professionals to meet the demand? Our panelists will discuss success secrets and tips to improve your hiring and job search processes.”

In this live broadcast on September 28 at 11:00 a.m. ET, attendees will:

Hear from experts on privacy recruitment and hiring

Find answers to questions about finding the best candidate or position

Consider predictions for the months ahead as privacy continues to make headlines



Registration for this event is now live. Attendees can register on the TRU website or directly in the LinkedIn Live invitation.

To learn more about the state of the data privacy industry and to gain insights from top experts, download the 2022 Data Privacy Jobs Report from TRU Staffing Partners.

