2M Locating Adopts ProStar’s Solution to Enhance their Utility Mapping Operations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce that 2M Locating has adopted ProStar’s PointMan® mobile application to enhance their utility mapping operations.



“Our goal is to be recognized as a best-in-class service provider and to significantly expand our business footprint throughout the western United States,” stated Chris Post, President 2M Locating. “We adopted ProStar’s PointMan as it is a robust cloud and mobile mapping solution that provides us with a valuable toolset that will assist us in accomplishing our goals.”

Not knowing where underground utilities are located is a major issue in the United States that threatens the lives of workers and the public on a daily basis. In fact, the number of injuries incurred, and loss of life statistics are significant and continue to increase annually. 2M Locating recognizes the critical importance of accurate locating of underground utilities. Realizing lives depend on knowing precisely where utilities are buried, 2M is committed to locating utilities with attention to detail on every project. 2M is leading the industry in implementing the most modern and accurate methods for identifying the location of underground utilities.

“PointMan is proving to be a key differentiator in the market and continuing to help companies like 2M to provide value-added services to their clients and to win more business,” said Page Tucker, CEO of ProStar. “PointMan is changing the business landscape and disrupting traditional business practices that have become inadequate and ineffective.”

About 2M Locating, LLC.

2M Locating is a Sacramento-based underground utility locator serving California and Western Nevada. 2M Locating uses only the latest in ground penetrating radar (GPR), electromagnetic (EM), GPS & drone / UAV technologies to ensure our clients get the most accurate underground utility locating and mapping services possible. 2M Locating recognizes the critical importance of accurate locating. Lives depend on the results. That’s why 2M Locating does the job right with full attention to detail on every job they do. 2M Locating’s sister company, Morrow Surveying, relied for years on the services of subcontracted private utility locators. 2M Locating realized they could execute much better utility locating themselves while also providing top-notch service to others in our industry and related fields.

For more information about 2M Locating, please visit www.2mlocating.com .

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 21 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .

