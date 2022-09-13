IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast Featuring Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave Quantum Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services focused on delivering customer value via practical quantum applications.

Throughout the interview, Baratz provided an introduction to D-Wave and discussed the company’s position as a trailblazer in quantum computing.

“D-Wave is the first and only commercial quantum computing company. While everybody else in the quantum space is talking about government research grants as revenue, and national labs and academic institutions as customers, we talk about companies like Mastercard, PayPal, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Volkswagen, Toyota, and Deloitte,” Baratz said. “These are our customers – all working on real business applications to benefit their operations. While everybody else is focused on building a product, we’re focused on building a market for quantum.

“There are two primary approaches to quantum computing – annealing quantum computing and gate-model quantum computing. … The reason D-Wave is the only commercial quantum computing company today is because we decided to start with annealing quantum computing. As a technology, it’s much easier to work with [than gate-model quantum computing], less sensitive to errors, and very good at solving optimization problems like employee scheduling, vehicle routing, or protein folding for drug design. Frankly, most of the important hard problems that businesses need to solve are optimization problems, and annealing is very good at solving those problems.

“Everybody else in the industry decided to go down the gate-model path. This is a very difficult technology to work with, and it will likely be seven or more years before there will be a gate-model system that can solve real business problems. The fact that D-Wave started with annealing is a very important differentiator for us in the market. Because we want to be the full stack supplier to our customers, we are also building a gate-model system, which means that we will be the only company in the world that is able to support our customers with both annealing technology and gate-model technology – the only company in the world that will be able to support all of the quantum use cases for our customers.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), to learn more about how the company is putting its quantum computing technology to work today solving optimization problems for an impressive and expanding customer base.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 15 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers—and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Its mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. D-Wave does this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. D-Wave’s technology is being used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, including NEC Corporation, Volkswagen, DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.DWaveSys.com.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its Investor Brand Platform, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com