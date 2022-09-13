FordDirect and Work Truck Solutions Team Up to Provide Pathway to Commercial Profits for Ford and Lincoln Dealerships

Chico, CA, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions, provider of the only operations, marketing, and lead-gen platform for commercial vehicle sales, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with FordDirect to assist Ford and Lincoln dealers in capitalizing on the value and profits associated with the growing B2B business opportunity. This partnership provides Ford dealers with the choice of two unique Work Truck Solutions offerings created specifically to serve the commercial department needs of a single manufacturer's entire dealer body.

Dealers across the nation face the complicated realities of inventory shortages, unstable supply chains, and the volatile economy, and Work Truck Solutions provides the tools and services so that dealers can fulfill the needs of their work truck and van customers.

As part of this strategic partnership with Work Truck Solutions, FordDirect will connect Ford and Lincoln dealers to this innovative commercial vehicle business offering which includes a custom bundle of tools, special consultative services, and a true partnership relationship. Information is being made available to dealers in conjunction with this announcement.

“For business owners, their work truck or van is their job or business. Without it, they’re just not working. Given the current inventory shortage, buyers are looking to work with dealers to plan for, find, or order the right vehicle,” said Kathryn Schifferle, CEO of Work Truck Solutions. “Helping dealers be that consultant for their business customers’ vehicle needs, as well as offer additional products and services before and after the sale, is critical to maximizing a commercial department’s success.”

Currently, dealers’ online shopping tools don't address the unique needs of their commercial vehicle buyers; business shoppers are focused on the actual configuration of the vehicle and their specific business use case. That is what Work Truck Solutions specializes in, and its mission is to create a frictionless path for business owners to find the vehicles they need by providing dealers with the right tools to serve this unique customer base.

“FordDirect partners with only a select few companies to fill unique needs of Ford and Lincoln dealerships,” added Schifferle. “We’re honored to partner with FordDirect and assist dealerships with digital strategies, solutions, and services that will drive their commercial business growth.”

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is a smart, technology-based platform for the Commercial Vehicle Industry, an efficient, customer-focused end-to-end experience for commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers, and upfitters. Our innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales and profitability. Our national marketplace, Comvoy.com, seamlessly connects the right commercial buyers to the vehicles and services they need to run their businesses. VAST, the Vehicle Acquisition Search Tool, offers access to many inventory sources specifically for the wholesale acquisition of commercial work trucks, vans, and pickups for a one-stop-shop experience. EZOrder™ minimizes customer frustration surrounding inventory shortages and gets their vehicle order to the head of the line. Learn more at www.worktrucksolutions.com.

About FordDirect

FordDirect, headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., connects the worlds of data, analytics and technology to provide best-in-class digital marketing and advertising solutions exclusively for Ford and Lincoln dealers. FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its franchised dealers with a mission of helping Ford and Lincoln dealerships sell more cars and trucks.