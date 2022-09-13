Check Point Software Launches Industry-Leading Security Operations Solutions and Services Suite with Prevention-First Approach

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has announced the launch of Check Point Horizon – the industry-leading prevention-focused suite of security operations solutions and services that combines proactive management solutions for Managed Prevention and Response (MDR/MPR), Extended Prevention and Response (XDR/XPR) and Events. All powered at the click of a button and supported by the industry’s top analysts, research experts and innovative AI technology.



The cyber threat landscape has never been more severe. Check Point’s Mid-Year Report recently revealed a 42% global increase in cyberattacks and ransomware is now the number one threat to businesses. Attacks are increasing all the time as security teams struggle to shut down breaches before damage spreads due to the distraction of endless alerts and false positives across multiple siloed tools and a narrow attack vector view that lacks context. The problem is made worse by a lack of cyber experience and the ongoing skills shortage.

Against this backdrop, there is now a critical need for all organizations to have a security operations center (SOC), with 24/7 monitoring, response, and threat hunting capabilities. However, for the majority, running this kind of operation is too complex and expensive. Also, SOC provision up to now, does not match the scale of the challenge as the industry is only focused on detecting and responding to attacks rather than preventing them.

Craig Robinson, Research Vice President for Security Services at IDC commented: “Many of the existing MDR solutions in the market today simply deal with detection and management of cyber incidents, but actually preventing incidents has largely been missing in the MDR arena, until now. Check Point Horizon’s strategy of going prevention-first is a game-changing feature addition in the crowded MDR market.”

Dan Wiley, Head of Threat Management and Chief Security Advisor at Check Point Software, said: “The secret sauce to Horizon is in its unique combination of preventative tools, the industry’s top analysts and research experts and innovative AI. Check Point Horizon is a unified solution across your entire infrastructure that will vastly improve your cyber defenses and prevent attacks from happening, while reducing overheads and TCO.” He continued: “The strength of any MDR service is in its people, and prevention is in our DNA. With Horizon MDR/MPR, customers benefit from the direct experience of our Incident Response team who handle more than 3,000 incidents per year. If you do not have the resources to run a solid 24/7 SOC, we will do it for you.”

Check Point Horizon brings a prevention-first approach to security operations by providing SOC teams with the tools and services needed to prevent attacks in real-time with fewer resources. It includes:

Check Point Horizon XDR/XPR increases security operations efficiency by quickly detecting, investigating, and automating responses to attacks across the entire IT infrastructure. By leveraging innovative AI technologies and big data threat intelligence, aggregated from hundreds of millions of sensors worldwide, Horizon XDR/XPR is able to identify threats inside the organization and prevent them from spreading.

increases security operations efficiency by quickly detecting, investigating, and automating responses to attacks across the entire IT infrastructure. By leveraging innovative AI technologies and big data threat intelligence, aggregated from hundreds of millions of sensors worldwide, Horizon XDR/XPR is able to identify threats inside the organization and prevent them from spreading. Check Point Horizon MDR/MPR is a prevention-first MDR service backed by Check Point´s elite experts who deliver a powerful SOC-as-a-Service. The Check Point analysts’ monitor the entire security estate 24/7 – no matter the products or solutions in place - utilizing their 25 years’ Incident Response experience to analyze, correlate and understand what’s happening, responding on a customer’s behalf and making recommendations to drive a prevention mindset throughout the entire delivery of the service.

is a prevention-first MDR service backed by Check Point´s elite experts who deliver a powerful SOC-as-a-Service. The Check Point analysts’ monitor the entire security estate 24/7 – no matter the products or solutions in place - utilizing their 25 years’ Incident Response experience to analyze, correlate and understand what’s happening, responding on a customer’s behalf and making recommendations to drive a prevention mindset throughout the entire delivery of the service. Horizon Events – Horizon Events provides complete event visibility across all Check Point products for efficient monitoring, search, and threat hunting. Designed for security admins and analysts to investigate and troubleshoot all security incidents, with a simple and intuitive SaaS cloud solution, it saves valuable time and eliminates complexity.

Marc Upchurch, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at City and County of San Francisco - Department of Public Health, said: “Being a public health company with limited resources, we must partner with a cybersecurity vendor that has low ongoing costs and good ROI. Check Point's commitment to investing in its products and services to provide an integrated prevention-first solution with an easy-to-manage consolidated security platform can be seen in the results we witness in our environment. Our small team, combined with Horizon MDR/MPR, allows us to align our cybersecurity goals with patient safety initiatives to provide continuous delivery of services without disruptions 24x7x365 to the people who live in and visit our wonderful city.”

For more information, please visit https://www.checkpoint.com/horizon/

Availability

Check Point Horizon MDR/MPR is available now, and already supports 120 active customers globally. Horizon XDR/XPR and Horizon Events are available in preview.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( www.checkpoint.com ) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity´s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organisations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises three core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management; Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.