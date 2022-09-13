28th National Down Syndrome Society Buddy Walk to Take Place September 17 in Two Historic New York City Locations – Times Square and Central Park

New York, New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) will hold its 28th NYC Buddy Walk® on Saturday, Sept. 17. The day will start in the bright lights of Times Square with the annual NDSS Times Square Video presentation featuring images of more than 500 people with Down syndrome from all over the world. The presentation will be displayed on two video boards in Duffy Square (7th Avenue & West 47th Street) courtesy of Clear Channel Outdoor.

A host of celebrities from the Down syndrome community will join NDSS for the Buddy Walk including lead guitarist of the rock bands Creed and Alter Bridge, Mark Tremonti, Olympians Elana Meyers Taylor and Nicholas Taylor along with their son Nico, and Chris Wragge from CBS 2 in New York. Following the NDSS Times Square video presentation, participants will head to historic Central Park where the annual Buddy Walk and other festivities will take place on the Great Hill (106th Street and Central Park West).

“Our flagship NYC Buddy Walk remains a staple in the Down syndrome community,” said NDSS President & CEO Kandi Pickard. “We are stronger when we speak with one voice, and as a community, we are breaking down barriers like never before. Our Buddy Walks show the world the amazing accomplishments of individuals with Down syndrome and help create an incredibly memorable day where friends, family, and supporters come together to celebrate Down syndrome.”

The National Buddy Walk Program includes nearly 150 events in the U.S. with even more participants across the globe. The NYC Buddy Walk is the flagship walk held annually and hosted specifically by the National Down Syndrome Society.

About NDSS:

The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) is the leading human rights organization for all individuals with Down syndrome. NDSS envisions a world in which all people with Down syndrome have the opportunity to enhance their quality of life, realize their life aspirations, and become valued members of welcoming communities. Founded in 1979, NDSS supports and advocates for the Down syndrome community by focusing on three key areas of programming: Resources & Support, Policy & Advocacy, and Community Engagement. Within these focus areas NDSS engages in various activities, events, and programs on topics that are critical to our community such as federal and state advocacy and public policy, health and wellness, education, and employment. NDSS creates resources to support individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and caregivers across the lifespan and hosts awareness and engagement events throughout the country including the National Buddy Walk® Program, the Times Square Video presentation and New York City Buddy Walk®, Racing for 3.21 on World Down Syndrome Day, Run for 3.21, DC Golf Outing, the annual NDSS Gala & Auction, and various other events. Visit www.ndss.org for more information about NDSS.

About the National Buddy Walk® Program:

Since 1995, the National Buddy Walk Program has been the premier Down syndrome awareness, advocacy and peer-to-peer fundraising program in the world. It was created by the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome and to raise funds for local and national incentives to support the Down syndrome community. Today, more than 200 Buddy Walk events take place in cities across the country and in select international locations. To learn more and find a Buddy Walk near you, visit www.buddywalk.org.

