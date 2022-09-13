New York, USA, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market to Surpass USD 4 Billion Mark By 2027, Assesses DelveInsight

The oxygen therapy equipment market is experiencing positive growth as a result of the rising incidence of respiratory ailments such as COPD, sleep apnea, asthma, and others, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, significant usage of these devices in critical care, mounting adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and rapid technological innovation in product development, all of which are contributing to the oxygen therapy equipment market's growth during the forecast period from 2022–2027.

DelveInsight’s Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, oxygen therapy equipment market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key oxygen therapy equipment companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global oxygen therapy equipment market during the forecast period.

Notable oxygen therapy equipment companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, Inogen, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KgaA, ICU Medical, Inc., CAIRE Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Armstrong Medical, Vyaire Medical, Inc., Hamilton Medical, Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Allied Medical Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, HERSILL, Chart Industries, Inc., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, GCE Group, Oxygen Solutions Inc., Besco Medical Limited , and several others are currently operating in the oxygen therapy equipment market.

On June 18, 2020, Vincent Medical Holdings Limited, a global respiratory medical device supplier, announced that the Group has entered into a supply agreement with TAMER Healthcare regarding the supply of InspiredTM O2FLO High Flow Respiratory Humidifier ("O2FLO") and the dedicated disposables to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

a global respiratory medical device supplier, announced that the Group has entered into a supply agreement with TAMER Healthcare regarding the supply of InspiredTM O2FLO High Flow Respiratory Humidifier (“O2FLO”) and the dedicated disposables to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. On April 03, 2019, Inogen, Inc. announced its launch of Inogen One G5, a lightweight and easy-to-carry oxygen concentrator.

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Overview

Oxygen therapy is a treatment option for people who do not get enough oxygen in their bodies. Because oxygen is required for various cell metabolisms and tissue oxygenation is critical for proper physiological function, oxygen therapy is a medical intervention that uses oxygen gas to provide acute and chronic patient care.

Oxygen therapy equipment is a device that provides a safe source of oxygen-enriched air. These devices draw room air through a series of filters that remove dust, bacteria, and other particulates.





Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Insights

During the forecast period, North America is expected to dominate the global oxygen therapy equipment market. This dominance is due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, and carbon monoxide poisoning, among others. In addition, rising Covid-19 cases in the country are expected to increase the demand for oxygen therapy equipment in the coming years.

Furthermore, the United States is the largest oxygen therapy equipment market in the world, owing to developed healthcare infrastructure and rising adoption of advanced non-invasive patient monitoring technologies. Moreover, the presence of key oxygen therapy equipment market players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, and Inogen, Inc., among others, is expected to boost the oxygen therapy equipment market.

As a result of the interaction of various factors, such as the presence of a large patient population and new product launches in the region, the North American oxygen therapy equipment market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Dynamics

The global burden of respiratory diseases has significantly increased the oxygen therapy equipment market, and oxygen therapy equipment plays a vital role in providing supplemental oxygen for pulmonary disorders such as COPD and asthma. Furthermore, the oxygen concentrator field is advancing rapidly, fueled by advances in innovative technologies.

Moreover, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is another factor driving the growth of the oxygen therapy equipment market. Furthermore, rising public awareness of the applications of oxygen therapy equipment is expected to fuel the global oxygen therapy equipment market.

However, certain factors, such as the government's strict regulatory guidelines, which cause delays in product approvals, and the high cost of oxygen therapy, pose minor challenges to the growth of the oxygen therapy equipment market.

Scope of the Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019–2027

2019–2027 Market Segmentation By Product Type: Systems [HFNO (High-Flow Nasal Cannula Oxygenation) Devices, Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators, Others], Disposables and Accessories [Oxygen Masks, Nasal Cannulas, Resuscitator Bags, Others]

Systems [HFNO (High-Flow Nasal Cannula Oxygenation) Devices, Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators, Others], Disposables and Accessories [Oxygen Masks, Nasal Cannulas, Resuscitator Bags, Others] Market Segmentation By Portability: Stationary Oxygen Therapy Equipment, Portable Oxygen Therapy Equipment

Stationary Oxygen Therapy Equipment, Portable Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Segmentation By Application: COPD, Asthma, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Others

COPD, Asthma, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Home Care Settings, Others

Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Home Care Settings, Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Oxygen Therapy Equipment Companies: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, Inogen, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KgaA, ICU Medical, Inc., CAIRE Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Armstrong Medical, Vyaire Medical, Inc., Hamilton Medical, Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Allied Medical Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, HERSILL, Chart Industries, Inc., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, GCE Group, Oxygen Solutions Inc., Besco Medical Limited, among others

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, Inogen, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KgaA, ICU Medical, Inc., CAIRE Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Armstrong Medical, Vyaire Medical, Inc., Hamilton Medical, Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Allied Medical Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, HERSILL, Chart Industries, Inc., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, GCE Group, Oxygen Solutions Inc., Besco Medical Limited, among others Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

DelveInsight Analysis: The oxygen therapy equipment market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.29% to reach USD 4.33 billion by 2027.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market 7 Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

