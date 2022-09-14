StoryFile Wins Top SaaS Award for Education

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoryFile Inc. has been declared the winner of the Best Software as a Service Product for Education and Nonprofits Award in the Learning & CSR Category by the international SaaS Awards .

Conversa is StoryFile’s patented enterprise software platform, and is the first and only SaaS platform for creating Conversational Videos. When audiences ask a question, we have a proprietary AI algorithm that selects the best response based on a series of questions. The interaction happens in real-time, and enhances what it feels like to have a conversation in the moment.

With Conversa, you have access to a one-stop shop that allows users to easily build out a list of questions or scripts, record your conversational video, and manage your data immediately after recording with the manager tab. Users can also review their conversations for AI accuracy, and easily distribute and share their recordings across multiple channels, embed into social media, websites, devices and platforms. StoryFile’s Conversa is already being used by Fortune 500 companies, leading museum and cultural institutions, and other NPOs doing vital work with climate change, ALS support and more.

“StoryFile’s innovative and exciting approach to knowledge dissemination is an impressive and valuable contribution to tech-driven education,” said SaaS Awards lead judge Robert Bassett, an expert on IT for both government and education. “It starts with the insightful premise that people learn more effectively when given the freedom to ask their own questions and extends to developing and delivering technology that enables educators and NPOs to provide enhanced, conversation-led learning experiences. From everyone at SaaS Awards, congratulations!”

“The inspiration for StoryFile came to me when I realized learning by asking questions is so much more powerful than traditional passive methods,” said Heather Maio-Smith, Chief Visionary Officer of StoryFile Inc. “So we’re especially proud that this award for our first software product is in the education category. Wherever there is a question to be asked and answered, there's an application for Conversa."

Education clients and projects StoryFile has worked with include one of the biggest retailers in the world, a leading medical technology company, and sports EdTech startup VS , featuring athlete-mentors like Albert Pujols and Jessica Mendoza. NPO projects include the Japanese American National Museum, the Maltz Museum , the National Marine Mammal Foundation, the ALS charity Paint for a Cure, the sustainable agriculture project Healthy Soil Biomes, and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission. Storyfile also created, as a free public service, The Black Voices Collection allowing the public to converse, and learn from, 12 African American leaders, scholars and witnesses.



James Williams, Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, said: “StoryFile is a worthy winner of the SaaS Awards, offering something truly and effectively stand-out in the incredibly competitive category of Best Product for Education and NPOs, in our ‘business software Oscars.”

Hundreds of organizations entered the SaaS Awards, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full list of winners and finalists here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-saas-awards-finalists/



Learn more about StoryFile and have conversations with William Shatner, tech investor Tim Draper or the heroes of the Black Voices Collection at StoryFile.com.

About StoryFile: StoryFile is making artificial intelligence more human. As the inventor of conversational video, the company was founded in 2017 in Los Angeles. Now the patent-protected technology it developed powers both the Conversa platform and a consumer version for home use, StoryFile Life. Conversational video allows users of all kinds to make deeper human connections whether it be for family history, commerce, customer service, education, or any collective human knowledge that needs to be shared. Conversa is the only SaaS solution that allows anyone to create and publish their own interactive conversational video content, and create the FAQ, the leave-behind, the chatbot, the explainer video, and more. With videos that talk back, StoryFile is revolutionizing the storytelling and communication industries. To learn more, visit StoryFile.com .