CIRA introduces an iconic Canadian symbol as the new face of .CA domains

English French

OTTAWA, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wait is almost over for fans of the CBC hit show, Dragons’ Den! With the new season kicking off tomorrow, CIRA is unveiling its newest online business coach - none other than the infamous Canadian goose itself. The brand will debut its ‘Choose success, choose .CA’ campaign, with the launch of a 30-second commercial tomorrow night. And trust us, it will give you goosebumps!



On the heels of CIRA's three-year “Make your website true north strong” advertising campaign, it was time to get wisdom from one of Canada's iconic symbols. The Canadian goose with its persuasive look and its assertive honk will help entrepreneurs make the right choice when getting their business online. As 85% of Canadians say they prefer a .CA when supporting local businesses, this not-so-silly goose will accompany the next wave of entrepreneurs on their road to success to make sure they choose a local website domain.

Airing on September 15th at 8 p.m. ET on CBC and CBC Gem, the ad also debuts CIRA’s official sponsorship of season 17. This new light-hearted and humorous campaign plays on one of Canada’s most feared animals thanks to another collaboration with award-winning agencies: Giants & Gentlemen Advertising Inc., Push Media Inc. and Search Warrant.

The fully integrated ‘Choose success, choose .CA’ campaign will be rolled out on October 3rd via traditional and connected TV in the Greater Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal areas as well as social and digital platforms.

Executive quotes

“Entrepreneurs or creators who want to be recognized as a local, Canadian brand online should look no further than getting a .CA domain. It's clear that Canadians love supporting Canadian creators and a .CA is the iconic, recognizable symbol of Canada on the internet. Our new Canadian goose ambassador looks forward to persuading thousands of Canadian businesses to get online with a .CA domain name!” — Paul Sarkozy, Marketing Director, .CA by CIRA

“Geese are beautiful creatures, and a symbol of Canada. They’re also total jerks. We decided to lean into both of those things to remind Canadian small business owners that choosing a .CA means choosing success.” — Alanna Nathanson, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, Giants & Gentleman.

Additional resources

About CIRA

CIRA manages the .CA top-level domain on behalf of all Canadians. It also develops technologies and services—such as CIRA DNS Firewall and CIRA Canadian Shield—that help support its goal of building a better online Canada. The CIRA team operates one of the fastest-growing country code top-level domains (ccTLD), a high-performance global DNS network, and one of the world’s most advanced back-end registry solutions.

About Giants & Gentlemen Advertising

G&G is a brand-building agency devoted to serving the brave ones. Those with an unwavering ambition to take the unconventional path in pursuit of outperforming their competition. We help our clients realize that ambition by unearthing meaningful strategic perspectives for their brands and bringing them to life in a way that ensures they’ll stand out like giants in cluttered markets.

Media Contacts

Delphine Avomo Evouna

Communications Specialist, CIRA

613.315.1458

delphine.avomoevouna@cira.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2fa7dada-9444-4924-8761-99f0dde36c7c