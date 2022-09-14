eXp Realty Continues Global Expansion, Announcing Poland to Open in 2022

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, the fastest-growing global real estate brokerage and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced plans to expand its real estate operations into Poland.



This announcement follows the successful launch of four new markets in 2022 including the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand and Chile with Dubai expected to open soon. Upon launch of these new markets, eXp Realty will have a presence in 24 global markets, including its headquarters in the United States.

“Poland’s recent wave of real estate brokerage consolidation speaks to the attractiveness of its property sector for both foreign and domestic investments,” said Michael Valdes, Chief Growth Officer. “With continued rapid growth and resilience in the real estate market, Poland provides eXp Realty an ideal opportunity to establish a strong foothold in the Central and Eastern European region.”

eXp Realty’s brokerage operations in Poland will be led by Dorota Chomuntowska who joins the company with more than 11 years of real estate broker experience in Poland and other international markets. “eXp has pioneered a new wave of quality and value for the real estate industry,” says Chomuntowska. “I am honored to lead this expansion in Poland and look forward to introducing eXp Realty to agents across the country.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 84,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand and Chile and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

