Industrial Waste Management Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 2,318.3 Billion by 2026, Globally, at 8.60% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Industrial Waste Management Market ” By Type (Manufacturing Waste, Mining Waste, Oil and Gas Waste, Chemical Waste, and Others), By Service (Collection, Recycling, Incineration, and Landfill), and By Geography.

Industrial Waste Management Market was valued at USD 1,195.1 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,318.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.60% from 2019 to 2026, according to the most recent study from Verified Market Research.

Global Industrial Waste Management Market Overview

The growing waste management concerns across the world have led to the adoption of industrial waste management solutions. The growth of the said market can be accredited to the increasing challenges related to waste which is difficult to discard. With the rise in consumer spending capacity, the early disposal of usable products has led to increasing wastage. Additionally, the increasing volume of hazardous waste from industries such as healthcare, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing may boost the growth of the industrial waste management market. The industrial waste management systems can differentiate properly between organic and non-organic waste as well as safe disposal of solid, waste, liquid, plastic, metal, and nuclear wastes. Depending upon different types of industries specialized treatment is provided.

Furthermore, growth in production activities and increasing energy needs are propelling the growth of the industrial waste management market. The government has made mandatory rules and regulations for the industries to follow and encourages the use of industrial waste management solutions which is further responsible for the sound growth of the industrial waste management market. Moreover, the rise in environmental awareness amongst the people is also the main cause behind the increasing demand for industrial waste management solutions.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Clean Harbors, Daiseki co. Ltd., EnviroServ Waste, SembCorp, Remondis, Republic Services, Suez Environment, Veolia Environment, Waste Management Inc., Stercicycle Inc.

Based on their research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Industrial Waste Management Market.

Industrial Waste Management Market, by Type Manufacturing Waste Mining Waste Oil and Gas Waste Chemical Waste Others







Industrial Waste Management Market, by Service Collection Recycling Incineration Landfill







Industrial Waste Management Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



