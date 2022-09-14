Blink Charging Provides Expanded Public Access to EV Charging for the City of Newton, Iowa with the Deployment of Fast EV Chargers

Blink installs state-of-the-art fast chargers to give residents and visitors more public EV charging options

Miami, FL, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, and the City of Newton, Iowa, today announced the installation of two Blink IQ 200 fast Level 2 charging stations in the city. The Blink-owned chargers were installed in the framework of a grant award from the state of Iowa and as part of the City of Newton’s drive to provide more accessible and reliable electric vehicle charging stations.

The installation of these chargers demonstrates Newton’s focus on increasing EV charging access to the greater community and illustrates Blink’s commitment to bringing accessible, efficient, and convenient EV charging to communities across the country and globe.

“As more electric vehicles make it onto our roads, EV charging equipment and services will be an added amenity that is expected in each and every community,” said Craig Armstrong, development specialist for the City of Newton. “The city is excited to offer our residents and visitors easy access to Blink EV charging stations in one of our city-owned parking lots in downtown Newton.”

“We are always excited to install our chargers in new markets and we’re especially pleased to assist the City of Newton as it makes EV charging publicly accessible to its residents and visitors,” said Brendan Jones, President of Blink Charging. “Our vision at Blink is to make EV charging convenient and accessible by making our chargers available in as many locations as possible to meet the demands of the ever-increasing population of EV drivers.”

Blink’s IQ 200 chargers are the fastest Level 2 AC charging stations available. Each IQ 200 produces 80 amps of output, translating to approximately 65 miles of charge in an hour. Operated on the Blink Network, they can charge any battery-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle.

The Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new EV charging stations at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6 in Newton. The public is invited to attend the event.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed over 51,000 charging ports across 25 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s Q2 2022 Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

