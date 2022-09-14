CN Releases 2021 Sustainability Report Data Supplement

English French

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) published its 2021 sustainability report data supplement. Building on the Company’s full 2020 Delivering Responsibly Sustainability Report, the data supplement outlines key performance metrics in the areas of environment, safety, people, community and economy.



“We are raising our level of ambition to deliver for a sustainable future, to make a meaningful difference for our people, our customers and the many communities where we operate.”

- Janet Drysdale, Vice-President, Financial Planning and Sustainability

CN’s key ESG targets and 2021 progress include:

Reducing scope 1 and 2 GHG emission intensity by 43%, by 2030 based on 2019 and committed to setting a net-zero 2050 carbon emissions target by signing the “Business Ambition for 1.5°C”. In 2021, CN reduced its GHG emission intensity for scope 1 and 2 by 3.3% from 2020. CN has realized a 15% progress towards its 2030 target.





Reducing air emissions intensity by 6% by 2022 based on 2017 based on a long-standing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Transport Canada. In 2021, CN achieved its target.





Diverting approximately 95% of operational waste from landfills annually. In 2021, CN achieved its target.





Planting three million trees by 2030. In 2021, CN planted 112,000 trees, for a total of 2.3 million trees since 2012. CN has realized a 77% progress towards its 2030 target.





Reducing the personal injury frequency rate by 55%, by 2030 based on 2019 numbers. In 2021, CN improved its Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) injury frequency rate by 19% from 2020. CN has realized a 59% progress towards its 2030 target.





Reducing the train accident frequency rate by 45%, by 2030 based on 2019. In 2021, CN improved its FRA train accident rate by 3% from 2020. CN has realized a 41% progress towards its 2030 target.





Attain and maintain an executive management team in which at least thirty percent are women. At the end of 2021, 6 of the 35 executive management roles (17%) were held by women. As of July 31 st 2022, 8 of the 32 executive management roles (25%) were held by women.





Attain and maintain a Board composition in which at least fifty percent of the non-management Board members come from diverse groups, including gender parity. At the end of 2021, 5 of the 10 independent Board members (50%) were women. CN has met its 2022 target. In addition, 20% of independent Board members identified as visible minorities.



CN’s Climate Action Plan and annual sustainability disclosures are aligned with rigorous international standards, such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The 2021 Data Supplement and the 2020 Delivering Responsibly Sustainability Report are available online through CN’s website at https://www.delivering-responsibly.cn.ca/

