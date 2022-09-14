Construction contract in Lithuania (wind farm foundations in Telšiai)

On 14 September 2022, a contract entered into force between UAB Merko statyba, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and UAB “VEVP“, part of European Energy A/S group, for the construction of wind turbine foundations for the wind farm in Telšiai district in Lithuania.
The contract value is more than EUR 3.5 million, plus value added tax. The project is scheduled to be completed in July 2023.
UAB Merko statyba (merko.lt) is Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.
Additional information: UAB Merko Statyba, Construction Director Mr. Jaanus Rästas, phone: +370 6875 0680.
Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2021, the group employed 670 people, and the group’s revenue for 2021 was EUR 339 million.