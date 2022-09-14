Construction contract in Lithuania (wind farm foundations in Telšiai)

English Estonian

On 14 September 2022, a contract entered into force between UAB Merko statyba, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and UAB “VEVP“, part of European Energy A/S group, for the construction of wind turbine foundations for the wind farm in Telšiai district in Lithuania.

The contract value is more than EUR 3.5 million, plus value added tax. The project is scheduled to be completed in July 2023.

UAB Merko statyba ( merko.lt ) is Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.

Additional information: UAB Merko Statyba, Construction Director Mr. Jaanus Rästas, phone: +370 6875 0680.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee