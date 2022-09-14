Energy Drinks Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 65.53 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 7.90% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Energy Drinks Market ” By Product Type (Non-Organic, Organic, and Natural), By Target Consumer (Teenagers, Adults, and Geriatric), By Distribution Channel (On-Trade and Off-Trade & Direct Selling), and By Geography.

The Energy Drinks Market size was valued at USD 35.96 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 65.53 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.90% from 2021 to 2028, according to the most recent study from Verified Market Research.

Report Scope

Global Energy Drinks Market Overview

The global Energy Drinks Market is considered the fastest-growing Energy Drinks Market. The increase in consumers’ demand for new and exciting taste sensations and following trends such as health and naturalness are some of the factors owing to which the Energy Drinks Market has emerged as the fastest-growing market. Also, larger consumption from Hispanics and the millennial population in the North American region is a significant contributor to the global Energy Drinks Market. In addition, the increase in demand of consumer for energy drinks made with lower sugar content and higher natural ingredients are gaining traction. Consumers are showing interest in flavors, sugar-free, diets, zero offerings, and natural and organic versions.

Players are adopting several strategies to hold consumer interest. For instance, Red Bull expanded its range of sugar-free SKUs, and later company research noted strong growth for low-calorie drinks. Some of the other drivers of the global Energy Drinks Market are the rise in demand for non-carbonated energy drinks, increase in disposable income, increase in urbanization and health consciousness are factors increasing the demand for energy drinks globally. In addition, with the consumption of energy drinks by athletes and health-conscious consumers in order to increase their stamina and performance the demand for energy drinks get fuelled. The reason behind the higher consumption of energy drinks by athletes, health-conscious consumers, and sportsmen is owing to the higher carbohydrate content and caffeine present in the drink.

Key Players

The major players in the market are PepsiCo, Hansen Natural Corp., Red Bull GmbH, The Coca-Cola Company, Monster Energy, Rockstar, Inc., Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Amway Global, and 6-Hour Power.

Based on their research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Energy Drinks Market.

Energy Drinks Market, by Product Type Non-Organic Organic Natural







Energy Drinks Market, by Target Consumer Teenagers Adults Geriatric







Energy Drinks Market, by Distribution Channel On-Trade Off-Trade & Direct Selling







Energy Drinks Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



