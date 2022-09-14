New York, USA, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Therapeutics Options in Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline as 40+ Key Companies are Working on Drug Profiles | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 40+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma treatment.

DelveInsight’s 'Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Report

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma treatment. Key pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma companies such as Alligator Bioscience, Cardiff Oncology, Novartis, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Cantargia AB, Nelum Corp, GC Cell Corporation, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Eucure (Beijing) Biopharma Co., Ltd, Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., Onconic Therapeutics Inc., Elicio Therapeutics, Cend Therapeutics, Silenseed Ltd, Amplia Therapeutics Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Revolution Medicines, Inc., Taiho Pharmaceutical, Genmab, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Multitude Therapeutics, Seagen Inc., Tarveda Therapeutics, I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., Incyte Corporation, ZielBio, Inc., DrugCendR Inc., Bayer, TriSalus Life Sciences, Jacobio Pharma, BioLineRx Ltd., Purple Biotech Ltd., Biomea Fusion, Inc., Phanes Therapeutics, Qualigen Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new drugs for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new drugs for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Mitazalimab, Onvansertib, NIS793, KN046, CAN04, NLM-001, Immuncell-LC, OSE2101, YH003, SBP-101, JPI-547, ELI-002, CEND-1, siG12D-LODER, AMP945, BMS-813160, CAN04, RMC-6236, AB122, GEN1042, DCC-3116, NGM707, AMT-151, SGN-CD228A, PEN-866, TJ033721, INCB106385, ZB131, BR55, CEND-1, BAY2287411, SD-101, JAB-21822, CM24, and others.

and others. In July 2022, Cend Therapeutics, Inc. announced that The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology published data from the Phase 1b study of CEND-1 , Cend’s lead investigational drug, in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel for the treatment of first-line, metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (“mPDAC”).

announced that The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology published data from the Phase 1b study of , Cend’s lead investigational drug, in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel for the treatment of first-line, metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (“mPDAC”). In July 2022, I-Mab announced that the first patient in China has been treated with TJ-CD4B (also known as ABL111), a novel Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody, in a Phase 1 international multi-center clinical trial (IMCT) for patients with solid tumors, including gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, esophageal adenocarcinoma, and pancreatic ductal carcinoma.

announced that the first patient in China has been treated with (also known as ABL111), a novel Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody, in a Phase 1 international multi-center clinical trial (IMCT) for patients with solid tumors, including gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, esophageal adenocarcinoma, and pancreatic ductal carcinoma. In June 2022, BioNTech SE announced initial data from an ongoing investigator-initiated first-in-human Phase 1 study evaluating the safety and tolerability of the mRNA-based individualized neoantigen-specific immunotherapy (iNeST) autogene cevumeran (also known as BNT122, RO7198457) in combination with anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab and chemotherapy in patients with resected pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). Feasibility of the process of profiling each patient’s tumor to inform individualized vaccine design and on-demand manufacturing of iNeST in a clinically relevant timeframe was confirmed. The preliminary results showed a favorable safety profile as well as encouraging signs of clinical activity.

announced initial data from an ongoing investigator-initiated first-in-human Phase 1 study evaluating the safety and tolerability of the mRNA-based individualized neoantigen-specific immunotherapy (iNeST) (also known as BNT122, RO7198457) in combination with anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab and chemotherapy in patients with resected pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). Feasibility of the process of profiling each patient’s tumor to inform individualized vaccine design and on-demand manufacturing of iNeST in a clinically relevant timeframe was confirmed. The preliminary results showed a favorable safety profile as well as encouraging signs of clinical activity. In June 2022, BioLineRx Ltd. announced that the Company had entered into a collaboration agreement with GenFleet Therapeutics , an immuno-oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company based in China, to advance Motixafortide through a randomized Phase 2b clinical trial in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, or PDAC.

announced that the Company had entered into a collaboration agreement with , an immuno-oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company based in China, to advance through a randomized Phase 2b clinical trial in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, or PDAC. In May 2022, Elicio Therapeutics , announced that it had entered into a clinical supply agreement with Regeneron to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Elicio’s lead asset, ELI-002 , an investigational KRAS-targeted cancer vaccine, in combination with Regeneron’s Libtayo® (cemiplimab), a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint receptor PD-1 on T cells, in patients with KRAS-driven tumors. The combination therapy will be studied in KRAS-driven tumors, including Stage III and IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Stage IV colorectal cancer (CRC), and unresectable, locally advanced, or oligometastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

, announced that it had entered into a clinical supply agreement with Regeneron to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Elicio’s lead asset, , an investigational KRAS-targeted cancer vaccine, in combination with Regeneron’s Libtayo® (cemiplimab), a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint receptor PD-1 on T cells, in patients with KRAS-driven tumors. The combination therapy will be studied in KRAS-driven tumors, including Stage III and IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Stage IV colorectal cancer (CRC), and unresectable, locally advanced, or oligometastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). In May 2022, OSE Immunotherapeutics SA and its clinical partners GERCOR, ARCAGY-GINECO, and the FoRT Foundation (Fondazione Ricerca Traslazionale), announced four poster presentations featuring neoepitope combination Tedopi® in various cancer indications at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting that was held from June 4 – 7, 2022 in Chicago. The first poster was titled, “A randomized non-comparative phase II study of maintenance OSE2101 vaccine alone or in combination with nivolumab (nivo), or FOLFIRI after induction with FOLFIRINOX in patients (Pts) with advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (aPDAC): first interim results of the TEDOPAM GERCOR D17-01 PRODIGE 63 STUDY”.

and its clinical partners GERCOR, ARCAGY-GINECO, and the FoRT Foundation (Fondazione Ricerca Traslazionale), announced four poster presentations featuring neoepitope combination Tedopi® in various cancer indications at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting that was held from June 4 – 7, 2022 in Chicago. The first poster was titled, “A randomized non-comparative phase II study of maintenance vaccine alone or in combination with nivolumab (nivo), or FOLFIRI after induction with FOLFIRINOX in patients (Pts) with advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (aPDAC): first interim results of the TEDOPAM GERCOR D17-01 PRODIGE 63 STUDY”. In May 2022, Purple Biotech Ltd. announced the initiation of the Phase 2 portion of its ongoing study of CM24, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody with the potential to treat multiple cancers. Phase 2 is an open-label, multicenter study in subjects with metastatic pancreatic cancer (PDAC) to evaluate the safety and tolerability of CM24 in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor Opdivo® (nivolumab) and chemotherapy. The primary study endpoint is to evaluate preliminary efficacy in 2nd line PDAC.

announced the initiation of the Phase 2 portion of its ongoing study of a first-in-class monoclonal antibody with the potential to treat multiple cancers. Phase 2 is an open-label, multicenter study in subjects with metastatic pancreatic cancer (PDAC) to evaluate the safety and tolerability of CM24 in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor Opdivo® (nivolumab) and chemotherapy. The primary study endpoint is to evaluate preliminary efficacy in 2nd line PDAC. In March 2022, Alligator Bioscience announced an update on the ongoing OPTIMIZE-1 clinical Phase Ib/II trial in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer with the company's lead asset, mitazalimab. Safety evaluation of the second dose-escalation cohort (900 µg/kg of mitazalimab in combination with mFOLFIRINOX) has concluded, which marks the successful completion of the Phase Ib part of the study. The Data Review Committee had declared the 900 µg/kg mitazalimab dose to be safe and recommended that the dosing level should be continued for the Phase II study. Enrollment for Phase II has begun and is ongoing at sites in Europe. OPTIMIZE-1, an open-label, multi-center Phase Ib/II study is assessing the safety and efficacy of mitazalimab in combination with chemotherapy, mFOLFIRINOX, in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

The pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma clinical trial landscape.

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Overview

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is one of the worst diseases, with a 5-year survival rate of fewer than 10%. Unfortunately, the majority of patients are diagnosed with unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic illnesses. Due to its intricate and multifaceted nature, PDAC development is associated with a poor prognosis. There are no easy, early detection tools, and the disease is often detected late since pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma symptoms do not show until the disease has advanced and metastasized to various places. Pancreatic cancer treatment presents significant challenges at both the genetic and cellular levels. The degree of mutational alterations in pancreatic cancers causes gene instability, which appears to be critical in PDAC tumor growth and resistance to chemotherapy.





A snapshot of the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA SBP 101 Panbela Therapeutics Phase II/III Adenosylmethionine decarboxylase inhibitor Subcutaneous Onvansertib Cardiff Oncology Phase II Polo-like kinase 1 inhibitor Oral Nadunolimab Cantargia Phase II Interleukin-1 receptor accessory protein inhibitor Intravenous YH 003 Eucure Biopharma Phase II CD40 antigen stimulant Intravenous Zimberelimab Arcus Biosciences Phase I Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonist Intravenous SX 682 Syntrix Biosystems Phase I Interleukin 8A; 8B receptor antagonist Oral

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Therapeutics Assessment

The pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma pipeline report proffers an integral view of the pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Oral, Subcutaneous

Intravenous, Oral, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Small molecule, Peptides, Cell therapy, Polymers, Gene therapy

: Small molecule, Peptides, Cell therapy, Polymers, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Polo-like kinase 1 inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Interleukin-1 receptor accessory protein inhibitors, Natural killer cell stimulants, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants, nterleukin 8A receptor antagonists, Interleukin 8B receptor antagonists, Adenosylmethionine decarboxylase inhibitors; Apoptosis stimulants, Caspase 3 stimulants, Cell division inhibitors; Ornithine decarboxylase inhibitors, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors

Polo-like kinase 1 inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Interleukin-1 receptor accessory protein inhibitors, Natural killer cell stimulants, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants, nterleukin 8A receptor antagonists, Interleukin 8B receptor antagonists, Adenosylmethionine decarboxylase inhibitors; Apoptosis stimulants, Caspase 3 stimulants, Cell division inhibitors; Ornithine decarboxylase inhibitors, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors Key Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Companies : Alligator Bioscience, Cardiff Oncology, Novartis, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Cantargia AB, Nelum Corp, GC Cell Corporation, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Eucure (Beijing) Biopharma Co., Ltd, Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., Onconic Therapeutics Inc., Elicio Therapeutics, Cend Therapeutics, Silenseed Ltd, Amplia Therapeutics Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Revolution Medicines, Inc., Taiho Pharmaceutical, Genmab, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Multitude Therapeutics, Seagen Inc., Tarveda Therapeutics, I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., Incyte Corporation, ZielBio, Inc., DrugCendR Inc., Bayer, TriSalus Life Sciences, Jacobio Pharma, BioLineRx Ltd., Purple Biotech Ltd., Biomea Fusion, Inc., Phanes Therapeutics, Qualigen Therapeutics, and others

: Alligator Bioscience, Cardiff Oncology, Novartis, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Cantargia AB, Nelum Corp, GC Cell Corporation, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Eucure (Beijing) Biopharma Co., Ltd, Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., Onconic Therapeutics Inc., Elicio Therapeutics, Cend Therapeutics, Silenseed Ltd, Amplia Therapeutics Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Revolution Medicines, Inc., Taiho Pharmaceutical, Genmab, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Multitude Therapeutics, Seagen Inc., Tarveda Therapeutics, I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., Incyte Corporation, ZielBio, Inc., DrugCendR Inc., Bayer, TriSalus Life Sciences, Jacobio Pharma, BioLineRx Ltd., Purple Biotech Ltd., Biomea Fusion, Inc., Phanes Therapeutics, Qualigen Therapeutics, and others Key Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Therapies: Mitazalimab, Onvansertib, NIS793, KN046, CAN04, NLM-001, Immuncell-LC, OSE2101, YH003, SBP-101, JPI-547, ELI-002, CEND-1, siG12D-LODER, AMP945, BMS-813160, CAN04, RMC-6236, AB122, GEN1042, DCC-3116, NGM707, AMT-151, SGN-CD228A, PEN-866, TJ033721, INCB106385, ZB131, BR55, CEND-1, BAY2287411, SD-101, JAB-21822, CM24, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

