Plumber and HVAC Company for Quad Cities Reminds People to Ensure Their Furnace Is Ready

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, a plumbing and HVAC company based in Davenport, IA, wants to remind everyone to ensure that their furnace is ready for the upcoming colder months. With the fall season about to start, it is a good idea to make sure that the home heating system will be working properly when it is needed. For those who believe their furnace or home heating system is not working properly, it is important to find a company they can trust to do the repairs reliably, fast, and at a reasonable price. Northwest Plumbing can send a technician right away to perform an inspection when requested and then provide a free estimate for furnace repair or replacement. They would also like to remind homeowners to have their plumbing system checked to ensure that it is ready for the winter months. They can provide plumbing services all year round.

Bill Durand, General Manager for Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC, says, “Everybody deserves a comfortable and warm home during those rough cold months. If your home heating isn’t working properly, it’s important to work with a company you can trust to make repairs to your system quickly, reliably and within your budget. Call Northwest and you’ll see that our team makes your heating needs a priority. Our knowledgeable technicians have experience with all makes, models, and types of heaters and furnaces, including oil, gas, propane, electric, geothermal and more. And our White Glove Guarantee provides you with assurance our technicians will leave your home as clean as it was before their arrival.”

Their home heating services include: furnace repair & installation; humidifier installation; boiler repair & installation; annual heating system check; steam heat; hot water heat; geothermal systems; high-efficiency heating and cooling systems; zoning; mini-splits (ductless); and maintenance agreement (includes annual system check). Those who would like to know more about Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC can also check their Facebook page.

Meanwhile, their plumbing services include: water heater installation & repair for

Both on-demand or tankless water heaters and tank water heaters; plumbing fixture replacements; waste piping; drain cleaning; water service and water mains; camera inspection; sump pump and battery backup systems; garbage disposals; repair of clogged drains for toilets, sinks, shower, bathtub, and sewer; remote monitoring and alarms for flooding; and backflow preventers.

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC wants to emphasize the importance of preventative maintenance for heating systems since this will help people avoid costly repairs in the future. This is why they offer service partner agreements. Such an agreement will include an annual furnace check. In addition, customers will get a service partner with no after hours or weekend fees. And for those who are interested, there is also an option to combine all heating, cooling, and plumbing maintenance programs.

The benefits of the service partner agreement include: priority service; high-performance tune-up for heating and cooling; no emergency service fees; 100 percent satisfaction guarantee; 10 percent discount; postcard reminders sent to annual maintenance check; service from professional and qualified technicians; and transferable agreement.

They also offer affordable financing alternatives through their partner, GreenSky®. The application process can be done quickly and fully online. Customers will only have to choose one of the two listed choices and then provide the needed information. Once the application is approved, the customer will be given an account number and an expiration date for working with Northwest Plumbing. This shopping pass will be valid for four months and it can be used for any type of service from Northwest Plumbing.

Launched in 1923, Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC has grown into one of the top providers of residential plumbing, heating and cooling services in the Quad Cities area and neighboring areas. Currently, they have been providing their services to residents of the Quad Cities, that is made up of Rock Island and Moline, Illinois; Bettendorf and Davenport, Iowa; and the areas nearby in Rock Island, Henry, Scott, Muscatine, Clinton, and Cedar counties.

They are open 24 hours a day, at any day of the week.

