Change of auditor

15 September 2022

Serabi Gold Plc

(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that, following a competitive tender process, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved the appointment of PKF Littlejohn LLP ("PKF") as auditor of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2022.

A resolution to re-appoint PKF as the Company's auditor will be put to the Company's next General Meeting of shareholders.

The Company also advises that it has appointed KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda (“KPMG”) to undertake the statutory audits of its Brazilian subsidiaries for the financial year ending 31 December 2022. KPMG replace BDO RCS Auditores Independentes (“BDO Brazil”).

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank its previous auditors, BDO LLP and BDO Brazil, for their services to the Company.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. The person who arranged the release of this statement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

Serabi Gold plc 
Michael HodgsonTel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief ExecutiveMobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
  
Clive LineTel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance DirectorMobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
  
Email: contact@serabigold.com 
Website: www.serabigold.com 
  
Beaumont Cornish Limited

Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser		 
Roland Cornish / Michael CornishTel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
  
Peel Hunt LLP

Joint UK Broker		 
Ross Allister / Alexander AllenTel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
  
Tamesis Partners LLP

Joint UK Broker		 
Charlie Bendon / Richard GreenfieldTel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
  
Camarco        

Financial PR		 
Gordon Poole / Emily HallTel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

 

