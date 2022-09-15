International Law Firm, Herbert Smith Freehills, Selects iManage Cloud for Document and Email Management

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced that leading international law firm, Herbert Smith Freehills, has selected the iManage Cloud as its platform of choice for document and email management. Once live on the platform, over 5,000 users will benefit from a seamless, secure and collaborative work environment across the firm globally.



Herbert Smith Freehills joins some of the largest global law firms, including Clyde & Co, Freshfields and Clifford Chance, in its selection of iManage Cloud. Today, over 50 percent of iManage customers are in the iManage Cloud. iManage’s depth and breadth of functionality combined with deep integration with Microsoft are among the key drivers of adoption by law firms.

“Delivering a modern, frictionless user experience to help increase productivity and efficiency of professional staff has become a priority for many firms in the current hybrid working and wider economic environment,” comments Geoff Hornsby, General Manager EMEA at iManage. “iManage Cloud is proven to deliver against these requirements, and so professionals at Herbert Smith Freehills will be able to work smarter, safe in the knowledge that security is ensured. We are delighted that a prestigious global firm such as Herbert Smith Freehills has joined the iManage Cloud family.”

About iManage

iManage is the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Its intelligent, cloud-enabled, secure knowledge work platform enables organizations to uncover and activate the knowledge that exists inside their business content and communications. Advanced Artificial Intelligence and powerful document and email management create connections across data, systems, and people while leveraging the context of organizational content to fuel deep insights, informed business decisions, and collaboration. Underpinned by best-of-breed security and sophisticated workflows and governance approaches, iManage has earned its place as the industry standard by continually innovating to solve complex professional challenges and enabling better business outcomes for over one million professionals across 65+ countries.

Follow iManage via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

Twitter: https://twitter.com/imanageinc

Blog: https://imanage.com/blog/