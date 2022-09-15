SPEC Releases SPECapc for Solidworks 2022 Benchmark

GAINESVILLE, Va., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC) today announced the availability of the SPECapc for Solidworks 2022 benchmark. The updated benchmark offers application performance measurement for workstations running Dassault Systèmes Solidworks 2022, the latest version of the CAD/CAM application. Designed in collaboration with Dassault Systèmes, the benchmark runs on the 64-bit versions of the Microsoft Windows 10 and 11 platforms.



The SPECapc for Solidworks 2022 benchmark enables vendors to measure the performance of their systems designed to run Solidworks 2022, while enabling buyers to make more informed decisions when purchasing and configuring their workstations. The benchmark includes 10 models and more than 50 tests exercising a full range of graphics and CPU functionality. Workstation model sizes range from 392 MB to 2.3 GB in memory.

Key updates in the SPECapc for Solidworks 2022 benchmark include:

Support for Windows 11 64 bit

Two new tests – CPU Boolean Addition and CPU Mass Properties are multithreaded workloads that offer enhanced benchmarking for CPUs with many cores

Stability improvements



“The new SPECapc for Solidworks 2022 benchmark reflects our continued collaboration with Dassault Systèmes and our commitment to ensuring the benchmark keeps pace with the evolving needs of the industry and users,” said Trey Morton, SPEC Application Performance Characterization Committee Chair. “I’m particularly excited that starting with this version of the SPECapc for Solidworks benchmark, we are launching an initiative to provide a unified user experience across all our benchmarks to promote a standard, high-quality look and feel for our products.”

Available For Immediate Download

The SPECapc for Solidworks 2022 benchmark is available as a free download to everyone except vendors of computers and related products and services that are not members of the SPEC Graphics and Workstation Performance Group (SPEC/GWPG). Non-member computer product and service vendors can purchase the benchmark for $2,500. SPEC/GWPG members include AMD, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Intel, Lenovo and Nvidia.

About SPEC

SPEC is a non-profit organization that establishes, maintains and endorses standardized benchmarks and tools to evaluate performance for the newest generation of computing systems. Its membership comprises more than 120 leading computer hardware and software vendors, educational institutions, research organizations, and government agencies worldwide.

