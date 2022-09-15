UPM Raflatac completes the acquisition of AMC AG

English Finnish German

(UPM Raflatac, Helsinki, 15 September 2022 at 14:00 EEST) – UPM Raflatac has completed the acquisition of AMC AG (Advanced Methods of Coating). The acquisition announced in May 2022 was closed on 15 September 2022 after regulatory clearances. AMC AG employs more than 300 people and has two production sites in Northern Germany, in Kaltenkirchen and in Hagenow. UPM Raflatac expects to realize significant synergies through the acquisition.



By joining forces with AMC AG UPM Raflatac will accelerate its growth and expand its product portfolio. New product areas include Viscom/Graphics materials which are currently sold under the Intercoat brand, and removable self-adhesive stationary products under the brand names Global Notes and Print Inform. Furthermore, the transaction will strengthen UPM Raflatac’s position in Central Europe.

“We are pleased that the transaction has now been closed and we can start growing together in the attractive specialty packaging value chain and offer an even stronger product portfolio to our customers,” says Antti Jääskeläinen, Executive Vice President, UPM Raflatac.

With this acquisition, UPM continues in its strategic path strengthening the company’s transformation and long-term value creation in one of its three spearheads of growth.

