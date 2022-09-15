OTC Markets Group Welcomes EverGen Infrastructure Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX-V: EVGN; OTCQX: EVGIF), a Renewable Natural Gas Infrastructure Platform, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. EverGen Infrastructure Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



EverGen Infrastructure Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “EVGIF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“During this milestone rich quarter for EverGen, we are pleased to provide increased access & liquidity for investors in the US who seek to participate in the energy transition,” said Chase Edgelow, CEO of EverGen. “An upgrade to the OTCQX in the United States is a natural progression for EverGen allowing us to introduce our RNG infrastructure platform to a broader audience as we continue to execute on our growth plans with clear visibility to deliver over 1 million gigajoules of RNG annually.”

About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada’s Renewable Natural Gas Infrastructure Platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer which acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of Renewable Natural Gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond.



About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com