Identify the Hydrogen Detection Market Growth Opportunities by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrogen Detection Market by Type, Industry, Apllication and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027. Hydrogen is an odorless, tasteless, and colorless gas, thus requiring mechanical sensors to detect hydrogen leaks. Monitoring hydrogen requires specialized equipment to activate emergency response procedures. Some related solutions include sensors, such as electrochemical and MEMS. It finds its applications in healthcare, semiconductor, energy and utility, and oil & gas.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=52631881



Drivers: The rise in demand for fuel cell vehicles



The adoption of fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) is expected to increase in the near future, owing to the absence of CO2 emissions during vehicle operations. Thus, automotive manufacturers are investing considerably to incorporate fuel cell vehicles in their product offerings. FCVs can convert hydrogen stored on the vehicle via fuel cells into electricity to power the electric motor. The growth in the fuel cell vehicle segment would complement the increase in the adoption of hydrogen detection solutions. Hydrogen detection solutions are an effective method of detecting hydrogen leaks.

The study categorizes the Hydrogen Detection Market based on Type, Industry, Application & Region.



Hydrogen Detection Market, By Technology



Electrochemical



Mems



Chemo chromic

Hydrogen Detection Market, By Range



0 - 1,000 PPM



0 - 2,000 PPM



0 - 4,000 PPM



0 - 40,000 PPM

Hydrogen Detection Market, By Industry



Oil & Gas



Energy & Power



Chemicals



Oil & Gas



Pharmaceuticals

Geographic Analysis



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Rest of the World

Challenge:Intense pricing pressure results in a decline in average selling prices

The widespread applications of hydrogen sensors lead to increased shipments of these sensors; the sales growth is significantly restrained by price erosion. This is partially a result of the intense competition among the rising number of sensor manufacturers. Several companies are channeling their research and development activities toward providing cost-effective sensor solutions that use MEMS technology and developing IoT-compatible sensors. This results in pricing pressure, especially for applications where sensors are used in high volume. Consequently, manufacturers are compelled to decrease the potential price of sensors. While the reduction in ASP benefits consumers, it shrinks suppliers' profit margins. Thus, intense pricing pressure results in a fall in the average selling price (ASP), hampers revenue growth in the highly competitive market.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=52631881



Key players in the Hydrogen Detection Market

Aeroqual (New Zealand),

Bosch Sensortec (Germany),

City Technology (UK),

Figaro Engineering Inc. (Japan),

Honeywell (US),

Hydrogen Sense Technology (China),

Greenlight Innovation (Canada),

DAM Group (France),

Maximator GmbH (Germany), and

Horiba Fuelcon (Germany).

Challenge: Functional restraint adds to maintenance costs in a process



The introduction of spray water creates a temporary two-phase flow in the steam pipe. The desuperheater is expected to limit any negative effects by reducing the time the steam resides in the system. Steam velocities are a critical factor in limiting these negative effects. Good piping practices dictate that water flow is restricted to velocities of 15 to 25 ft/sec, but steam line velocities often are in the range of 200 to 400 ft/sec. Until the spray water evaporates, water droplets will remain entrained in the steam at high velocity. If these droplets strike piping elements or other equipment, they can cause erosion damage.