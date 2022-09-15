Imbria Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the UBS Biotechnology Private Company Virtual Symposium

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage, cardiometabolic company developing novel therapies designed to enhance cellular energetics, today announced that senior management will participate in the UBS Biotechnology Private Company Virtual Symposium, being held September 21-22, 2022. For those attending the symposium, Dr. Anne Prener, president and chief executive officer, and Dr. Jai Patel, chief medical officer, will provide a corporate overview at 10:30 am EDT on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Senior management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors.



About Imbria

Imbria is a privately held, clinical stage company developing novel therapies for patients with life-altering cardiometabolic disorders. Our clinical stage pipeline is focused on restoring or improving the cell’s ability to produce energy in disorders where energetic impairment is a fundamental contributor, including cardiovascular disease and specific inborn errors of metabolism. The lead product candidate, ninerafaxstat, is currently in Phase 2 clinical development in three indications: non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, stable angina, and HFpEF. The pipeline also includes IMB-203, designed to address the energy deficiency in patients with rare inborn errors of mitochondrial metabolism. For additional information, please visit www.imbria.com.

