Solid Gold® NutrientBoost™ Wins Pet Independent Innovation Award

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Gold®, a holistic pet food brand with over 40 years of expertise, has been selected as a winner of the “Dog Food Product of the Year” award for its NutrientBoost™ line of products by the Pet Independent Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive industry.

Solid Gold® NutrientBoost™ is a premium line of recipes and food toppers created specifically to improve nutrient absorption, immunity support, and gut health in dogs. Packed with protein and nutrients, the NutrientBoost™ blend provides craveable nourishment with foods that taste as good as they are healthy for pets. The proprietary blend is clinically proven to improve nutrient absorption, support the immune system and help to maintain a healthy gut balance for the overall health and wellness of pets.



“We are delighted to have our innovative NutrientBoost™ line recognized as one of the best products for dogs,” said Steve Ball, CEO of North America at H&H Group, Solid Gold. “Over the last 40 years, Solid Gold has continued to disrupt the holistic pet food category with new innovations that support a pet’s wellness and we are eager to continue to introduce exciting and beneficial products for pets and pet parents in years to come.”



The Pet Innovation Awards Program honors innovation and recognizes the excellence, hard work, and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2022 Pet Innovation Awards attracted more than 2,000 nominations from around the world.



Since 1974, Solid Gold® has been a proven pioneer in craveable holistic nourishment, harnessed in the gut, to help pet families thrive. With over 40 years of nutritional expertise for dogs and cats, we know that pet wellness isn’t just about what you feed your pet. It’s also what they get out of it. That’s why our range of premium kibble, wet food, supplements, and toppers provide mouthwatering, benefit-driven ingredients that nourish every moment of your special bond together.



Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Independent Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Independent Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com.

