Quadient Introduces the DS-700 iQ Next-generation, Flexible and Scalable Folder Inserter Solution

Paris, September 15, 2022

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today the global launch of the DS-700 iQ, Quadient’s newest modular, flexible and scalable folder inserter solution. The DS-700 iQ is equipped with more than 30 enhancements designed to address the evolving workflow demands of today’s high-volume mailing environments.

The DS-700 iQ is strategically designed and engineered to meet the rapidly changing needs of mailers, driven by digitalization and outsourcing. Digital transformation of essential customer communications has resulted in smaller-sized physical mail batches. The number of mail jobs, however, has remained steady or even increased as companies adapt omnichannel communication strategies and increasingly outsource physical mail to service providers. For service providers and in-house high-volume mailers, these changes are shifting equipment needs away from large and expensive folder inserters to more flexible, mid-sized solutions capable of quickly switching between jobs. The DS-700 iQ readily responds to this need with its ability to handle multiple applications quickly, from letters to invoices to highly sensitive financial statements, while introducing a unique productivity point of 7,000 envelopes per hour.

“The DS-700 iQ launch is the continuation of Quadient’s commitment to modernize our Mail-Related Solutions installed base and to ensure that our customers readily meet the needs of the changing marketplace,” said Alain Fairise, chief solution officer, Mail Related Solutions, Quadient. “The DS-700 iQ not only brings improved productivity for large jobs, but also for wide varieties of smaller batches. Quadient’s Mail-Related Solutions are evolving along with our clients so that they can broaden their capabilities to take on more jobs and grow revenue.”

Quadient’s portfolio of folder inserter solutions serves businesses with flexible and scalable solutions consisting of multiple mid-size production inserters, allowing them to split jobs, run jobs in parallel and to have backup capacity.

Key benefits of the DS-700 iQ include:

Productivit y Up to 14,000 sheets per hour accumulation, reduced setup time with full-page reading, eliminating need for physical camera relocation or moving production markings with software

Versatility C4 envelopes, booklets, multiple folders, print addresses and personalized messages, reads reverse side of documents, output sorting

Modularity Add additional modules or enable new functionality to adapt to changing business needs

Ease of use Minimal learning curve with Integrated Mail Operating System job wizard

Integrity Closed-loop verification software, closely monitor jobs, track progress and generate reports



The DS-700 iQ is available to customers in the USA, Canada and European countries, including France and the UK. To know more, visit www.quadient.com/smart-mail-shipping/intelligent-mailing/folder-inserters/ds-700iQ.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

