Sodexo expands partnership with Ardent Health Services in the US to power positive patient outcomes

English French

Issy-les-Moulineaux, September 15, 2022



Sodexo has announced the signing of a new contract reinforcing its partnership with Ardent Health Services, company specializing in health care in the United States. Through this strengthened partnership, over 1,500 Sodexo employees will provide food, nutrition and environmental services at over 50 Ardent locations across six states. Previously, Sodexo provided patient nutrition and environmental services at four Ardent locations.



“We are thrilled to be able to expand and extend our partnership with Ardent,” Stuart Winters, CEO Healthcare, Sodexo North America, said. “Our teams will continue working with Ardent to focus on staff development, recruitment, and retention while implementing innovative programs and technology in order to support the delivery of high-quality care for Ardent’s patients and communities.”

Sodexo will continue to help Ardent adopt standardized processes, technology, and delivery of services across the health system with the goal of delivering financial savings in conjunction with superior patient care.

“Having worked with Sodexo previously, we have been consistently impressed with the performance and dedication exhibited by the Sodexo team,” Ardent Chief Operating Officer Terika Richardson, said. “We know Sodexo will continue to generate significant value and help us execute our mission of providing excellent patient care.”

Starting immediately, Sodexo will provide Ardent with the following:

Clinical Patient Nutrition and Food services

Sodexo’s nutrition program is an evidence-based, individualized approach providing patients the nutrition they require and desire for health and healing. Sodexo crafts a customized retail experience for patients, visitors, and staff while ensuring their experience accurate to their expectations. Sodexo’s more than 2,500 registered dietitians in the U.S. champion healthier lives for patients and empower healthier communities.

Environmental Services (EVS)

Sodexo’s Environmental Services offer includes Protecta®, an evidence-based end-to-end approach to infection prevention, that decreases incidence of hospital-associated infections and helps healthcare facilities achieve their infection prevention goals.

About Ardent Health Services

Ardent Health Services invests in people, technology and communities. Through its subsidiaries, Ardent owns and operates 30 hospitals and nearly 200 sites of care in six states with approximately 26,000 employees, including 1,200+ employed providers. With a focus on evidence-based practices to improve quality care and patient outcomes, four Ardent hospitals were named to Leapfrog’s Top Hospitals in 2021, and eight Ardent hospitals received a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of A for Spring 2022. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Ardent is owned by current and former members of Ardent’s management team; Equity Group Investments (EGI), a Chicago-based private investment firm; and Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR), a publicly traded real estate investment trust.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in Quality of Life Services, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 55 countries, our 412,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its sustainable business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions. We provide quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also design attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manage and maintain infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offer personalized support for patients or students, or even create programs fostering employee engagement. From Day 1, Sodexo has been focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. For us, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

17.4 billion euro in Fiscal 2021

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 412,000 employees as at August 31, 2021

#2 France-based private employer worldwide 55 countries (as at Feb. 28, 2022)

100 million consumers served daily

9.9 billion euro in market capitalization

(as at June 30, 2022)

Sodexo Contacts

Investors Medias Virginia Jeanson

+33 1 57 75 80 56

Virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com Mathieu Scaravetti

+33 6 28 62 21 91

Mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com

Attachment