IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Gamechangers LIVE Interview with Advanced Container Technologies Inc. CEO Doug Heldoorn and Shannon Illingworth

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Doug Heldoorn, Chairman and CEO of Advanced Container Technologies Inc. (OTC: ACTX), the exclusive U.S. distributor of self-contained “micro-farms” called Grow Pods, and Shannon Illingworth recently appeared on Gamechangers LIVE, a podcast series putting a spotlight on individuals who are gamechangers in their fields and sharing perspective on their journeys, mindsets, struggles and successes in an effort to inspire and inform listeners.



The broadcast, hosted by Executive Coach and Speaker Sergio Tigera, is available for on-demand viewing on Gamechangers LIVE.

During the interview, Heldoorn and Illingworth discussed the origins of Advanced Container Technologies and the ways the company is working to revolutionize farming practices.

“I looked at this product, [the Medtainer®] … it’s a bottle with a built-in grinder in it. It’s smell-proof, air-tight and water-tight… Nobody really wants anyone to know that you consume cannabis, so this kind of hit us like a tidal wave,” Heldoorn said. “It became a packaging and branding operation… and threw us into this arena that was really unique. We have a patent on our product – utility and design… and it’s really unique in that aspect, we have something that’s consumable that we can protect. We took that to doing $4-5 million per year in business just selling a few little products.

“When I was speaking with Shannon [Illingworth] – I’ve known him for 15 years – we were all in the same space. He was talking about growing these organic superfoods. It all flowed together, which was pretty cool… There was an opportunity to merge and get our brains together working toward a common goal of what’s missing in society right now. One [Grow Pod] will grow an acre of food with a third of the water it takes [for traditional farming] and less space, with no metals or toxins. Everybody right now is right on that bandwagon of doing things healthier and more responsible to the environment. We really think we’re on to something that’s going to be incredible.”

“The good thing about the [Grow Pods] container is that it can give traditional farmers a niche where they can grow year-round versus three or four times per year,” Illingworth added. “We can really revolutionize what’s going on in our society. People don’t realize that we get the majority of our produce through just two states – Arizona and California. By the time it gets across state lines, it’s already stale… We give the ability to be farm to table… There’s no reason why every state can’t be agriculture independent and growing year-round.”

Throughout the interview, Heldoorn and Illingworth continued to discuss the health and safety benefits of growing crops in environmentally controlled Grow Pods.

About Advanced Container Technologies Inc.

Advanced Container Technologies Inc. is in the business of selling and distributing self-contained, automated, indoor “micro-farms” called Grow Pods, along with related equipment and supplies. Additionally, the company designs and sells patented proprietary medical-grade plastic containers, known as the Medtainer®, that store and grind pharmaceuticals, herbs, teas and other solids or liquids. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.AdvancedContainerTechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

